State meet is this week at U of M
It was a long wait. Not since 2013 had Lakeville South won the Section 1AA boys swimming and diving meet, but on March 12 the Cougars finally had their turn again.
South scored 393.5 points at the Rochester Rec Center and advanced seven individual swims in their victory. “There have been many great accomplishments this season,” said head coach Rick Ringeisen. “The team finished the dual meet season undefeated and tied Prior Lake for the South Suburban Conference championship. Keegan (Gare) set and reset all the diving records and Dalton Bild set (a new) school record in sections. In addition, all three relays qualified for the state meet.”
Bild’s school record was in the 100-yard breaststroke, where he finished first in the Section 1AA finals in 58.48. Bild decimated the previous record of 1 minute, 0.19 seconds that was set in 2018 and has a chance to break it again when he swims the event at the state Class AA meet Friday, March 19. He also punched his ticket in the 100 butterfly.
Gage Boushee won the 200 individual medley for the Cougars and advances in the 500 freestyle. Max Kasal will compete in the 100 and 200 freestyle and currently is ranked seventh in the state in the 200. Senior Matt Craig clinched a berth in the 100 freestyle and narrowly missed the 50 freestyle qualifying cut.
“We’re ecstatic to have advanced six swimmers, a diver and an alternate to state,” Boushee said.
A record-setting Lakeville South 200 freestyle relay advances to state action with the seventh-fastest seed time. The relay won by nearly a second at sections and could be an All-State contender. The 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay also are top-16 qualifiers.
“It was an amazing season by everyone,” Boushee said.
Lakeville North
The Panthers spent the majority of the 2021 season rebuilding – and saw it pay off at the Section 1AA meet. The Panthers surged to second place with 346 points, advancing all three relays and three individual swims to state.
“The boys swam and dove great,” North coach Dan Schneider said. “All of the boys had lifetime-best performances and had the coaches astounded with their achievements. The team gained 82 seed points, moving the team from fifth to second place in the meet. That point gain was more than double the next closest team’s point gain.”
St. Cloud State recruit Owen Teague swam to victory in the 200 and 500 freestyle races and is seeded in the top eight at state in both. Teague swam the 200 freestyle Friday in 1:42.02, breaking the previous school record of 1:42.33 by Mark Wetzel that had stood for 16 years. Teague narrowly missed the North record in the 500 freestyle, but is seeded in the top eight at state in both distance races.
Teague also contributed to both of North’s state-qualifying freestyle relays.
North put Marcus Satterlee on all three relays and saw that strategy pay off. The 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays cruised to first place and earned 80 points toward the Panthers’ team score. Satterlee also advanced in the 100 freestyle.
“This might be our best team performance in my 45-year coaching career,” said Schneider. “It was truly an impressive meet for our team.”
Farmington
The Tigers advanced two swimmers to the state meet. Sophomore Derek Keehn had a qualifying time in the 50 freestyle and Brandon Wilcek will return in the 100 breaststroke. Farmington finished fifth as a team in the Section 1AA finals with 250 points.
Diving
Lakeville South’s Keegan Gare won the Section 1AA diving competition March 11 in Northfield, finishing with 451.25 points over 11 dives, more than 100 points ahead of the nearest competitor. Gare was voted Diver of the Year in Section 1AA for the second year in a row.
“The divers spectacularly opened the meet (March 10), scoring 35 points and giving the team a valuable jump start,” said Ringeisen, Lakeville South’s coach. “Bob (Smith), Porter (Woodson) and Keegan all improved greatly this year. Before the season started, Keegan was already considered one of the top divers in Minnesota. Incredibly, he is literally reaching new heights, allowing him to perform even more challenging dives. His improvement has put him on the diving radar for the state meet.”
Eighth-grader Alex Byer advanced to his first-ever state meet for Lakeville North, finishing fourth in Section 1AA with 301.35 points and kicking in 15 points toward the Panthers’ team score.
Awards
Lakeville South swept the Section 1AA coaching awards, with Ringeisen winning Coach of the Year. Derek Moulton was named Diving Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. Tim Mitchell and Josh Franz were Assistant Coaches of the Year.
The Lakeville schools and Farmington achieved Silver-level Section Academic Awards, which go to teams that have grade-point averages between 3.50 and 3.74. North’s team GPA was 3.70, South’s was 3.67 and Farmington’s was 3.50.
State action
Class AA diving finals were Thursday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.
Class AA swimming will be conducted in two pods Friday, March 19, with Section 1 qualifiers among those swimming at noon.
Spectators will not be allowed on site. A livestream of the state meet will be available for a fee at prepspotlight.tv.
Section 1AA results
(Two two finishers and all qualifying times advance)
200 medley relay advancing – (Lakeville North) Satterlee, Krance, MacLeod, Klinkner, first; (Lakeville South) Boushee, Cavanaugh, Bild, LaBounty, third.
200 freestyle advancing – (N) Owen Teague, first (1:42.02); (S) Max Kasal, second. Top 16 – (N) Nikolas Vinovich, fourth; (Farmington) Josh Budde, sixth; (F) Paul Radke, eighth; (F) Kennedy Gibbs, ninth; (N) Michael Graeber, 11th; (S) Andrew Cao, 13th; (S) Noah Lind, 15th.
200 individual medley advancing – (S) Gage Boushee, first (1:55.82). Top 16 – (F) Brandon Wilcek, third; (N) Jack MacLeod, fourth; (S) Ethan LaBounty, fifth; (S) Aaron Cavanaugh, seventh; (N) Cooper Krance, eighth; (F) Nicholas Bellefeuille, 10th; (S) Andrew Cavanaugh, 13th; (N) Jonah Hoffman, 15th.
50 freestyle advancing – (F) Derek Keehn, third. Top 16 – (S) Craig, fourth; (N) Klinkner, sixth; (N) Ray, ninth; (S) Noah Anderson, 12th; (S) Alex Morelli, 14th.
1-meter diving advancing – (S) Keegan Gare, first (451.25); (N) Alex Byer, fourth. Top 16 – (S) Porter Woodson, sixth; (F) Michael Smits, 12th; (S) Bob Smith, 15th.
100 butterfly advancing – (S) Dalton Bild, first (51.68). Top 16 – (N) Jack MacLeod, sixth; (F) Nicholas Bellefeuille, seventh; (S) Grady Evenson, 11th; (S) Alex Morelli, 12th; (S) Andrew Cao, 15th.
100 freestyle advancing – (N) Marcus Satterlee, third; (S) Max Kasal, fourth; (S) Matt Craig, fifth. Top 16 – (N) Justus Ray, ninth; (F) Derek Keehn, 10th; (S) Noah Anderson, 13th; (N) Sean Larkin, 14th; (N) Michael Graeber, 15th; (S) Adam Cavanaugh, 16th.
500 freestyle advancing – (N) Owen Teague, first (4:36.95); (S) Gage Boushee, second. Top 16 – (F) Paul Radke, fifth; (N) Nikolas Vinovich, sixth; (F) Brody Fulsaas, 10th; (N) Jonah Hoffman, 11th; (S) Noah Lind, 13th; (F) Reilly Kasper, 16th.
200 freestyle relay advancing – (S) Bild, Craig, LaBounty, Kasal, first; (N) Satterlee, Ray, Krance, Teague, third.
100 backstroke Top 16 – (N) Tayen Klinkner, third; (N) Sean Larkin, fifth; (F) Josh Budde, sixth; (F) Thomas West, ninth; (S) Grady Evenson, 10th; (S) Daniel Bui, 12th; (S) Adam Cavanaugh, 13th.
100 breaststroke – (S) Bild, first (58.48), (F) Brandon Wilcek, second. Top 16 – (N) Cooper Krance, third; (S) Ethan LaBounty, fourth; (S) Aaron Cavanaugh, fifth; (F) Gabe Armstrong, ninth; (S) Andrew Cavanaugh, 12th; (F) Kennedy Gibbs, 15th.
400 freestyle relay advancing – (N) Satterlee, MacLeod, Klinkner, Teague, first; (S) Boushee, Craig, Cavanaugh, Kasal, second.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.