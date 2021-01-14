South Suburban swimmers, divers anxious to start season

Conference schedule begins Jan. 14
The South Suburban Conference kicked off its boys swimming and diving season Jan. 4 with the opening day of practice. To say the return to the pool was eagerly anticipated would be an understatement.
“We are looking forward to a great season,” says Lakeville North coach Dan Schneider. “In spite of COVID and the late start, all of the boys are excited to be back in the water and (are) looking forward to the meets.” The Panthers are defending Section 1AA champions.
The South Suburban is rich in swimming and diving talent. Apple Valley is one example, where senior diver Luke Fischbach returns after a third-place finish in Section 3AA and 17th at the state meet. Fischbach will be favored to return to state and improve his finishes, while Eagles junior Brady Chisholm could advance after just missing state last year.
Apple Valley head coach Scott Pearson said “we are a small team this year but are hoping to close the point spread in meets and hopefully come away with a few more wins.”
Senior all-conference swimmer Greyson Marcott will help lead Apple Valley in their charge, especially in the 100-yard butterfly.
Graduating seniors make a big difference in team make-up each year. Lakeville North and Rosemount will see big changes in their lineups with heavy-hitting losses that affect not only individual points, but relays that can cause big swings in team scores.
Lakeville North’s school record-setting 200 medley relay lost three key swimmers. The Panthers will rely on Marcus Satterlee, T.J. Klinkner and incoming senior Owen Teague as cornerstones to rebuild, while up-and-comers Justus Ray, Cooper Krance and Jack MacLeod are expected to step up.
Rosemount also graduated three All-Conference swimmers, notably Keegan Henning. Henning was an All-State swimmer in the 500 style along with Evan Kindseth. Rosemount will look to sophomore Sullivan Labno to fill some of that gap in both the 500 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay.
Farmington will have a tough time replacing Seth Krause, who supplied 33 points at state last year and had four top-10 finishes to catapult the Tigers to 10th place. All-Conference swimmers Brandon Wilcek and Derek Keehn will be expected to anchor Farmington’s comeback.
Eagan and Lakeville South have up-and-coming teams. Eagan has a strong senior class, including diver Jacob Frost in his final year. Frost could put points on the board by finishing in the top 16 at the state meet. Emilio Santoyo and Chuck Steffen will continue to provide both leadership and points that will keep Eagan a strong contender for the SSC title.
South surprised a few opponents last year with an impressive young team. The Cougars return senior Keegan Gare, a diver responsible for big points and a probable top-eight finish at state. Junior butterfly specialist Max Kasal and senior breaststroke swimmer Aaron Cavanaugh will put up points, as will incoming junior sprinter Dalton Bild. State qualifier and freshman Gage Boushee will add depth in the individual medley and distance freestyle.
Lakeville South head coach Rick Ringeisen said excitement for the 2021 season is off the charts. “Everyone is thrilled to be able to get back to the things that were given up because of the pandemic,” he said.
Ringeisen said senior captain Mark Craig will be one of the Cougars’ top swimmers. “Matt is going to be important to our relays this year and has worked hard to prepare for the season,” Ringeisen said. “The key to the season for South will be how quickly our depth develops.”
Eastview graduated Reid Lambert, 100 breaststroke specialist, but returns a tough lineup for the 200 freestyle relay in particular. Nicholas Phomsouvanh was all-conference in the 50 freestyle last season. Kyle Kunisaki is a backstroke specialist who could also swim the medley relay.
Lightning senior Alex Sulistyo will be among the state’s top divers. He’s a two-time Section 3AA champion, five-time state qualifier and has earned All-State recognition three times.
Shakopee head coach Eric Hills is anxious for the season to begin. “We’ve got a very dedicated core of swimmers and divers and we are excited ... 100 percent of our swimmers have either high school or club experience, so we are hitting the ground running,” he said.
Hills also echoed what many coaches have expressed. “Virtual meets will be a new challenge this year, racing only the clock with no competition right next to us, but we believe our athletes will make huge strides this season.”
Andrew Leisure and newcomer Jack Woodward are expected to provide big points in diving for Shakopee. The Sabers also have depth in the freestyle and will be tough to beat in the breaststroke with Evan Schroeder and newcomer Tyler Guenin.
Repeat SSC champion Prior Lake boasts 42 swimmers and will have the deepest team in the conference. The Lakers lost sprinters Jaden Chant and Owen Mattila, but return a wealth of leadership including Tyler Buss in the breaststroke and Jackson Mishuk in the butterfly. Look for freshman Kaiden Cheung and sophomore Owen Dwyer, among others, to score points as the Lakers fight for another SSC championship.
The South Suburban Conference schedule begins Thursday, Jan. 14. There will be four virtual meets – Eagan vs. Lakeville South (4:30 p.m.), Eastview vs. Rosemount (6 p.m.), Burnsville vs. Shakopee (6 p.m.) and Lakeville North vs. Apple Valley (7:30 p.m.). Farmington and Prior Lake are scheduled for an in-person dual meet at 6 p.m. at Dodge Middle School in Farmington.
