Several sports hold opening-night events Thursday
The South Suburban Conference wasted no time getting back into action when the state-mandated pause on high school sports competitions was lifted Thursday.
The conference played a full schedule of games in boys basketball, girls basketball and boys hockey. Boys swimming and diving kicked off Thursday, and the league’s first Nordic skiing meet was held.
SSC girls hockey will begin Friday and Saturday, and conference wrestling teams also will have their opening matches this weekend. Gymnastics competitions will begin next week.
Following is a summary of opening-night games in basketball and boys hockey:
Boys hockey
Eastview 4, Farmington 1: Junior forward Gabe Tritschler had a goal and two assists as the Lightning won in new head coach Aaron Fulton’s debut.
Lakeville South 7, Eagan 0: Senior forward Cam Boche scored five goals and sophomore forward Tanner Ludtke had four assists for the defending South Suburban champion Cougars, who outshot Eagan 65-6.
Rosemount 4, Burnsville 3: The Irish rallied with three goals in the third period to win on the road. Charlie Nagel, Carson Liebaert and Logan Heim scored in the third. Zach LaMotte scored twice for Burnsville.
Prior Lake 4, Lakeville North 1: Hayden Konik scored for Lakeville North with Jameson Klein assisting to prevent a shutout.
Shakopee 5, Apple Valley 1: The Sabers jumped in front early with three first-period goals. Hudson Hatfield scored for Apple Valley in the second period.
Boys basketball
Eastview 87, Burnsville 27: Brady Schitz scored 15 points and Grayson Stalboerger had 12 for the Lightning, who ran out to a 57-13 halftime lead.
Lakeville South 91, Apple Valley 53: Five South players scored in double figures, led by senior guard Reid Patterson with 20. Kortland Johnsen had 19 points for Apple Valley.
Lakeville North 74, Farmington 62: Sophomore Nolan Winter led North with 19 points, and three other Panthers had 10 or more.
Rosemount 66, Prior Lake 58: The Irish rallied from a four-point halftime deficit behind 28 points from junior guard Caleb Siwek.
Prior Lake 54, Eagan 50: Senior guard Emmett Gustafson led Eagan with 23 points and five rebounds, but the Wildcats couldn’t overtake Prior Lake after trailing by 10 at halftime,
Girls basketball
Farmington 61, Lakeville North 36: The defending South Suburban champions rolled to victory behind 13 points from center Sophie Hart and 12 from guard Peyton Blandin. Gabby Benton led Lakeville North with seven points.
Rosemount 52, Prior Lake 41: Tayah Leenderts scored 15 points and Ivory Finley had 11 to lead the Irish to a home-court victory.
Burnsville 62, Eastview 48: Guard Shawna Bruha scored 16 points and forward Morgan Krumwiede had 12 for Burnsville. Guards Cassidy Carson and Sierra Herber had 18 and 12 points for Eastview.
Lakeville South 62, Apple Valley 48: Guard Ally Schultz scored 24 points for the Cougars, who outscored Apple Valley 29-13 in the second half. Senior guard Chyna Young had 24 for Apple Valley.
Shakopee 57, Eagan 42: Ninth-grader Drew Buslee led Eagan with 12 points, but Shakopee pulled away in the second half to win its season opener.
