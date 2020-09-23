South’s Leverenz sets KTMS pool record

Cougar swimmers edged by Apple Valley; North wins showdown against Shakopee
One point.
It couldn’t have been closer, and if the teams had been competing in-person the shouts from poolside would have been deafening. But on Sept. 15, Lakeville South and Apple Valley competed virtually and waited impatiently for the scores to be tabulated before finding out Apple Valley beat the Cougars 93-92.
Last week was the first time during the South Suburban Conference swimming season when teams had two dual meets in a week. Lakeville South also swam virtually against Rosemount last Friday.
Moira Croghan, senior captain for South, talked about the Cougars’ strategy. “We were all challenged to race in events different than those we usually swim,” said Croghan. “Although we were out of our normal groove, everyone stepped up and gave each race all that they had. Regardless of the score, that made me prouder than ever to be a member and leader of this team.”
Highlights for South included sophomore Ava White sealing first place in the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 12.36 seconds, with freshman teammate Kayla Gross second in 2.15.02. Freshman diver Daphne Fox had the high point total of 176.20, while senior Sydney Heupel and junior Lilyan Hermann were third and fifth. Combined, the divers gave the Cougars 10 team points.
Senior Skyler Leverenz had a monster meet, swimming the range of shortest to longest events. Her 50 freestyle sprint of 24.45 seconds was almost three seconds ahead of the closest competition and just three-tenths of a second off the pool record.
Instead, Leverenz stamped her name into the Kenwood Trail Middle School pool records in the 500 freestyle. She was 40 seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer and moved onto the KTMS record board with a 5:07.21. The previous pool record holder is Rachel Bootsma, who swam for Eden Prairie High School and went on to win an Olympic gold medal in the 4x100 medley relay in 2012.
Leverenz’s time also meets an unofficial 2020-2021 state meet qualifying standard and her swim is currently the third fastest in the state.
For Apple Valley, freshman Gwen Marcott took the first Eagles’ title of the evening in the 200 individual medley, going 2:25.46. Senior Alix O’Brien was the 100 butterfly winner in 1:02.54, six seconds ahead of second place. O’Brien followed by topping the podium in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.62.
Eagles junior Gwyn Schultz also was a dual winner, capturing the 100 freestyle in 54.83 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.81, nearly 10 seconds ahead of the closest competitor.
The Eagles’ depth gave them an advantage in the 200 medley relay, where O’Brien, Schultz and Marcott teamed with junior Ella Brustad for the victory in 1:57.58. Apple Valley repeated the victory in the 200 freestyle relay with O’Brien, Brustad, Schultz and junior Hadley Reckard touching out the Cougars by half a second in a time of 1:47.47.
Apple Valley earned its first victory of the season and both teams were 1-3 in their first four dual meets.
Lakeville North
The excitement was palpable when Lakeville North hosted an in-person meet against Shakopee on Sept. 15. Both teams were 2-1 in dual meets, and the streaming audience was witness to some of the top swimmers in the state going head-to-head.
North won 98-87, moving to 3-1 on the season as they continue to make a powerful statement in the South Suburban Conference. Lakeville North Panther Athlete of the Week Izzy Satterlee cruised to victory in the 200 individual medley in 2:15.31 and the 100 freestyle in 54.61.
Senior Katie Pattee continued her stellar final season, grabbing the win in the 50 freestyle in 24.85, followed by Panther sophomore Payton Warns in 26.19 and senior captain Georgia Olson with 26.33. Those finishes gave North 13 points in the sprint. Pattee used the meet to grab two new top-20 times in the state – 11th in the 50 freestyle and 17th in the 100 freestyle.
Pattee, Warns and Satterlee also teamed with senior Grace Gray for the 200 medley relay victory. They overpowered a strong Sabers team by three seconds, with a time of 1:53.27.
“I was very proud of the team. We all came together and stepped up to win the meet. It was by far our best meet yet. The presence of Shakopee in person helped everyone compete harder and cheer louder,” said North senior captain Georgia Olson.
The future for North swimming will also include juniors Haley Hoffman and Kayla Anderson, winners of the 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle on junior varsity. Freshman Alexa Van Dyne was the JV 100 freestyle winner and eighth-grader Addie Marsolek raced to the JV 50 freestyle.
“The girls really stepped up tonight and had great swims,” Panthers coach Dan Schneider said. “The coaches challenged the girls to have their best performances of the season and they didn’t disappoint.”
