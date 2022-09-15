Hansen gains 254 yards as Cougars win 23rd straight
Football coaches say the game, distilled to its essence, is about running the ball on offense and stopping the run on defense.
You would have a difficult time finding a Minnesota high school team that has done those two things better than Lakeville South over the last two-plus years. It was on display again Sept. 9 as South defeated Lakeville North 34-0. The defending state Class 6A champions extended their winning streak to 23 games.
Cougars running back Carson Hansen was his usual explosive self, gaining 254 yards on 21 carries and scoring twice. Meanwhile, South’s defense stuffed the Lakeville North rushing game, holding the Panthers to 54 yards on the ground.
“They have a lot of big guys, and we’re for sure not the biggest team in the state,” said South senior linebacker Owen McCloud. “We don’t try to trick people. We just play our scheme, do what we do. If we get our technique right and we’re lined up correctly, we feel like we’re going to win.”
Lakeville South’s final two touchdowns came late in the fourth quarter following a turnover on downs and a fumble recovery deep in North territory. The outcome was still in doubt in the third quarter when the Panthers, trailing 14-0, recovered a fumble at the South 20-yard line.
That’s when the Cougars’ defense and offense made back-to-back game-changing plays. Ryder Patterson, who plays safety, intercepted a fourth-down pass at the South 13. On the next play, Hansen broke free for a school-record 87-yard touchdown run. The previous record of 86 yards was set by Ben Troop in 2007.
Hansen also scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter. The senior continues to add to his school records for rushing yardage and rushing touchdowns.
“I said to one of our coaches, ‘What record doesn’t he have?’” Lakeville South head coach Ben Burk said. “He’s just a special kid and he’s humble. He does all the right things. He’s the quintessential kid that everybody loves. Nobody has a bad word to say about him, and it’s because he’s humble and he’s about the rest of his team.”
When the Cougars got a little sloppy with the football, losing two fumbles, the defense held firm. Lakeville North (1-1) gained 447 yards and scored six touchdowns in its season opener against Eastview but the Cougars were a different animal, to put it mildly. The Panthers’ top running back, Sawyer Wilkie, gained 48 yards on 16 carries. Quarterback Riley Grossman passed for 127 yards but was intercepted twice, by Patterson and cornerback Luke Meyer.
South graduated most of its defensive line starters from the 2021 state championship team, but the defense does not appear to have taken a backward step.
“I think it’s about trusting what we do every single week,” said Patterson. “Not just on the field, but in the weightroom. We have 30-plus guys who can squat 400 pounds. We believe we’re the strongest team in the state, we bring that confidence to the table, and we feel like no one can stop us.”
Meyer had six unassisted tackles for South and Patterson had five. Both were in on seven stops total. Linebackers McCloud and Wyatt Ronn each had eight total tackles, and Jaden Groen recovered a fumble.
South quarterback Jacob Royse ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Jackson Hall (9 yards) and Jay Winters (6 yards) had touchdown runs in the fourth.
North’s Monroe Jackson and Wyatt Albrecht led the defense with seven tackles each. Jackson and Max Melin each had five unassisted stops.
The victory was Lakeville South’s fourth in a row over Lakeville North. The Panthers’ last victory over the Cougars was in the 2018 Class 6A semifinals on North’s route to the state championship.
Last week’s game at Lakeville South was played in front of the full house that is commonplace for the Lakeville football rivalry. Additionally, it was designated as a Tackle Cancer game and raised more than $9,500 for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.
“Both sides care about football. They want the game to be huge, and the community support means a lot to us,” Burk said. “So we’re going to try to put a product on the field that is worthy of support.
“If we try to minimize it, I think we’re doing the kids a disservice. So we’re going to make it as big as they want to make it, and then they’ve got to understand how to handle it.”
The Cougars have had to learn how to treat every week as a big game. That certainly won’t change this week when they put their winning streak on the line at Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles, also 2-0, likely haven’t forgotten the 42-7 loss they took at Lakeville South in the third week of the 2021 regular season.
“We’ve been in this situation for I don’t know how many games,” McCloud said. “It seemed like every game we played last year was a big game. We’re ready, and we know what to do.”
Lakeville North will play Rosemount at 7 p.m. Friday in the Panthers’ home opener. Rosemount is one of nine Class 6A teams that started 2-0 after defeating Edina 17-10 last week.
