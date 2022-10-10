Cougars seeking 2nd section title in 3 years
The last time Lakeville South won a girls section soccer championship, the Cougars didn’t get the traditional payoff.
Two years ago, the state tournament wasn’t held because of COVID-19. The Cougars routed Owatonna 4-0 in the Section 1AA final on a chilly Saturday afternoon, collected their trophy, and went home because the season was over.
If South can win the section championship this year, it would get all the benefits awarded to state tournament qualifiers.
“To be honest, I’m not sure how many of the kids we have now even played in that (2020) game,” South coach Olivia Mehlhorn said. “So we haven’t really talked about it. We’re concentrating on being ready to play our best in the section tournament.”
Lakeville South is the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A, Section 1 tournament (soccer expanded to three classes last season) and will play Rochester John Marshall in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The two other South Suburban Conference teams in the section, Lakeville North and Farmington, are seeded first and third.
Lakeville North has the best record in Section 1 at 9-3-3. Playing in the South Suburban typically carries weight when Section 1 seedings are decided, and Lakeville South (7-5-2) jumped past nine-win teams Owatonna and Rochester Century from the Big Nine Conference.
Also, "we have a good record against the teams in our section that we played in the regular season,” Mehlhorn said.
That includes a 1-0 overtime victory over Lakeville North on Oct. 3. South tied potential Section 1 opponents Farmington and Rochester Mayo during the regular season.
The Cougars hit the peaks and descended to the valleys during the regular season. They started by losing their first three games, then won three in a row. A four-game winless streak followed, then South won the next three, all by shutout, before defeating Prior Lake 3-2 to close the regular season.
“As the season has gone along we’ve seen an increase in competitiveness and more poise,” Mehlhorn said. “We’re creating more scoring chances, and our overall level of play has gone up.”
Senior forward Avery Heinz has had the magic touch for Lakeville South in its games against North. Last season she scored the only goal of South’s 1-0 victory over North on a penalty kick.
This year’s match for the Toni Meyer Trophy appeared headed to a scoreless draw, in which case the Cougars would retain the trophy. But in the second overtime the Cougars played the ball ahead to Heinz, who raced Lakeville North goalkeeper Mallorie Benhart to reach it. Heinz nudged the ball toward the net and it crossed the line before two North defenders could retrieve it.
It’s the kind of effort the Cougars are accustomed to seeing from Heinz, Mehlhorn said. “She an athletic player and very determined and competitive,” the coach said.
Heinz leads the team with six goals, but four other Cougars players – senior midfielder Caitlin Lentz, junior midfielder Julie Bergan, sophomore forward Lowell Meyer and sophomore midfielder Josie Grossman – have three goals each. Junior goalkeeper Jaidyn Stewman lowered her goals-against average to 1.20 during a four-game shutout streak.
The Cougars are building toward a playoff run they hope will take them beyond the section tournament. “We’re competitive with all the teams and we can win close games,” Mehlhorn said.
