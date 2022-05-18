Lakeville South gained a measure of revenge against a Prior Lake girls lacrosse team that gave the Cougars their only two losses in 2021.
South held the defending state champion Lakers to one goal in the second half of a 7-5 victory May 12 at Lakeville South High School. The Cougars (9-1 overall, 7-0 conference) clinched the South Suburban Conference championship with a 20-4 victory over Eastview/Eagan on Tuesday night.
Junior attacker Emily Moes, who just recently returned to the Lakeville South lineup after sitting out the first part of the season because of an injury, scored two goals in the first half of the Prior Lake game. The teams were tied 4-4 at halftime before the Cougars pulled away on second-half goals by Brielle Fannin, Lauren Sheets and Tori Tschida. Sivanna O’Brien and Gabby Bouman also scored in the first half. Fannin had three assists.
Prior Lake, typically a high-scoring team, was held to 10 shots on goal. South goalie Lindsay Wirfs stopped five of them. The Lakers dropped to 6-1 in conference play and needed Eastview/Eagan to defeat Lakeville South to have a chance to share the conference title.
Last year Prior Lake went 18-1 and won the South Suburban and state championships on the strength of two victories over Lakeville South – 13-9 in the regular season and 15-7 in the state final.
Last week’s game against Prior Lake was Lakeville South’s closest in a while; the Cougars had outscored their previous five opponents 101-8. Lakeville South’s only loss was 10-9 to Chanhassen in its second game of the season. Chanhassen now is first in the state rankings, with Lakeville South second and Prior Lake third.
Moes’ return should spice up a Lakeville South offense that already was scoring in bunches. Seven South players had 10 or more goals going into Tuesday’s game, with Bouman at a team-high 27. Fannin was the points leader with 61 (25 goals, 36 assists).
The Cougars have three non-conference games remaining before the postseason - at Holy Family at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; at home against Roseville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, and at Blake at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
Lakeville South is expected to be a prohibitive favorite in the Section 1 tournament that begins May 31. The Cougars’ first postseason game is likely to be in the Section 1 quarterfinals June 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.