Softball teams enjoy all the comforts of dome

Trinity Jensen of Lakeville South tags out Kennedy Jacobson of Eastview during a South Suburban Conference softball game last week at the TCO Dome Lakeville.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

SSC moves indoors to start season

As the high school softball season started last week, a number of South Suburban Conference teams dealt with an only-in-Minnesota moment: having to play indoors while the temperature soared into the 80s outdoors.

