Softball teams enjoy all the comforts of dome

SSC moves indoors to start season
As the high school softball season started last week, a number of South Suburban Conference teams dealt with an only-in-Minnesota moment: having to play indoors while the temperature soared into the 80s outdoors.
Although a streak of warm weather melted the snow quickly, fields at some SSC schools still needed time to recover from an unusually harsh winter. The softball teams, however, had games to get in, with section playoffs now about five weeks away. That drove a number of them into the TCO Lakeville Dome at Lakeville North High School for three days of doubleheaders on two fields.
By the end of the week, several teams were able to play some outdoor games, and all the SSC schools got in at least two games, either indoors or outdoors.
After the first week, two-time defending conference champion Rosemount established itself as a favorite to repeat. The Irish won their first six games, all against conference opponents, and scored at least 10 runs in all of them.
Eastview split its first two games, losing to Rosemount and defeating Lakeville South in the Lakeville North dome April 13. The Lightning have a young team – there’s one senior (Steph Kuhn, who plays first base) on the roster – that needs to get game experience, and coach Sydney Dwyer said she was grateful her team could get it at the North dome.
Players in general are used to “dome ball” because they play and practice indoors for much of the fall and winter. It’s less common for high school teams to resort to playing indoor games – unless a historically severe winter forces their hand.
“Playing in a dome is a little bit faster (than outdoors), but they play on the turf all winter long so it’s not too different,” Dwyer said. “Playing balls off the dome, that feels a little bit like the tournaments they play in the winter. Overall, it’s still softball, still seven innings.”
Rosemount defeated Eastview 12-1 in six innings in the dome April 13 as the Irish’s Grace Nosan homered, doubled and drove in four runs. The Lightning then took on 2022 state tournament qualifier Lakeville South in their second game and won 8-0 in eight innings. That’s right, the Eastview-South game was scoreless until the Lightning put up eight runs in the top of the eighth.
Pitchers Talianna Joyner (Eastview) and Madeline Nutter (South) exchanged zeros through seven innings. Lakeville South, also playing its second game of the day, brought in a new pitcher for the top of the eighth, and the Eastview offense finally broke loose.
“We knew both teams we played today were going to be good,” Dwyer said. “It was our first time playing and seeing what we had as a team. I think our players competed well – even in the first game that we lost we did some things really well, and we took that into the second game. We just wanted to get a little bit better, and I think we did.”
With more less-than-ideal weather expected this week, more doubleheaders could be in South Suburban teams’ future. That’s going to be difficult considering the quality of opponents in the league, Dwyer said.
“I think we know every time we play in our conference, it’s a dogfight,” Dwyer said. “A doubleheader is one of the hardest things to do in sports, and these were our first two games. We knew the opponents would be tough, and I think we came ready for a challenge.”
Softball highlights
• Rosemount outscored opponents 75-14 in its first six games. The Irish didn’t allow more than two runs to any opponent before Eagan scored seven in the first inning in the second game of a South Suburban Conference doubleheader April 15. But that didn’t matter as Rosemount scored a season-high 17 runs and went on to win 17-9 and remain unbeaten.
The Irish have turned on the power with 10 home runs – five by senior Paige Zender – in their first six games. Jessa Snippes (.562) and Isabelle Nosan (.550) have two of the highest averages in the lineup, and Isabelle Nosan has a team-high 11 runs batted in. Snippes has a 1.99 earned-run average in the pitching circle and Jorey Fry has a 2.27 ERA in 12.1 innings.
• Burnsville tied Lakeville North 5-5 and defeated Apple Valley 12-2 in two games at the Lakeville North dome. The Blaze defeated Bloomington Kennedy 9-6 on April 13 in an outdoor home game and finished the week 2-0-1.
• Shakopee, which tied Rosemount for the SSC championship last year, could be the Irish’s top rival for the conference title again this year. The Sabers edged Farmington 5-3 and Lakeville South 4-3 in their first two games.
• Lakeville North tied Burnsville 5-5 and lost to Eagan 11-10 in two games in its home dome. The Panthers improved to 2-1-1 overall after sweeping a doubleheader at Apple Valley 11-8 and 6-2 on April 14.
