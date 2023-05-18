Section playoffs begin next week
After scoring at least 10 runs in each of its first 12 games, the Rosemount softball team went through a stretch where it was “held” to six runs or fewer in three out of four games.
The Irish came through it just fine and clinched their third consecutive South Suburban Conference championship. They had a three-game lead over Shakopee in the loss column with two regular-season games remaining – Wednesday at home against Eastview (after this edition went to press) and Thursday at Farmington.
Rosemount, 18-0 overall and 16-0 in the South Suburban going into Wednesday’s action, has rarely been tested during a dominant regular season. But the Irish got their money’s worth from both Lakeville schools last week before coming away with victories.
Lakeville South, the defending Class 4A, Section 1 champion, was tied with Rosemount 2-2 after five innings May 9 before the Irish pulled away for a 6-3 victory. The offense came from familiar sources – seniors Jessa Snippes and Paige Zender. Each player homered; Snippes drove in three runs and Zender two. Isabelle Nosan had two hits, scored two runs and drove in one.
Snippes also pitched the first five innings, earning the victory, with Jorey Fry pitching the final two.
Kaylee Haferman had three hits and drove in two of Lakeville South’s three runs. Rylie Rasmussen also drove in a run for the Cougars (8-9 conference, 9-10 overall).
Lakeville North came closer than any team so far to giving No. 1-ranked Rosemount a loss. The Panthers led 2-1 after six innings before the Irish scored five times in the top of the seventh for a 6-2 victory May 12. Snippes had two hits and two runs batted in. Macy Fry was 3-for-4, and Nosan and Jorey Fry had two hits each. Snippes pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Kaylee Collins homered for Lakeville North (7-9-1, 8-9-1).
The conference-clinching victory came Monday when Rosemount defeated Shakopee 3-0 at home. Snippes pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 12, and went 3-for-3 at the plate with one RBI. Nosan had two hits and scored twice, and Kayla Bartol had two hits and an RBI.
Rosemount, averaging more than 11 runs a game, returned to its high-scoring ways in an 11-1 non-conference victory at Eden Prairie. Ari Princl, Bartol and Zender homered, with Zender adding a double and finishing with three RBIs. Jorey Fry was the winning pitcher, working the final four innings.
On Wednesday, Snippes pitched a no-hitter as the Irish defeated Eastview 6-0. One Eastview batter reached base on a walk.
Section playoffs
Section playoffs for local teams are tentatively scheduled to start Tuesday, May 23. Rosemount is all but certain to be the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, Section 3; the only other team in the section with a winning record as of Wednesday morning is Park of Cottage Grove (14-5).
Also in Section 3 are Eastview (9-11), Eagan (6-9), Hastings (7-9), Burnsville (6-12-1) and Apple Valley (1-17). East Ridge (7-10) is the defending section champion.
First- and second-round games in the double-elimination Section 3 tournament will be at the higher-seeded teams’ home fields. Finals will be June 2 at Richfield Middle School.
In Class 4A, Section 1, Farmington (11-7), Owatonna (13-4) and Northfield (13-6) are contenders for the No. 1 seed, although Farmington’s 4-0 record against Section 1 opponents could work in the Tigers’ favor.
Lakeville South returns much of the roster from last year’s Section 1 championship team, and Lakeville North also could be a factor. The three Rochester public high schools – Century, Mayo and John Marshall – also are in Section 1.
First-round games in Section 1 are at the home sites of the higher-seeded teams, with the remaining games played at Todd Park in Austin. The section final is scheduled for June 1.
