Softball: Rosemount earns share of SSC championship

Irish combine power, pitching to go 13-1
Rosemount arrived at a potent combination – powerful offense and shutdown pitching – as the Irish clinched at least a share of the South Suburban Conference softball championship.
The Irish’s 13-1 victory over Apple Valley on Tuesday marked the 13th time in 14 games they held an opponent to two runs or fewer. It also was the sixth time this season – and the third in the last four games – they scored at least 10 runs.
Tuesday’s victory puts Rosemount’s conference record at 13-1 with three games remaining. Lakeville North (10-4) and Prior Lake (9-4) are the only teams with a chance to tie the Irish. Rosemount plays at Prior Lake at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and is home against North on Tuesday, May 25.
The Irish put Monday’s game against Apple Valley (0-16) out of reach early, scoring three times in the first inning and five in the second. Helen McKinnon and Paige Zender each drove in two runs, and Zender homered.
The only time Rosemount allowed more than two runs in a game this season was in a 5-4 victory over Shakopee on May 6. The Irish’s only loss was 2-1 at Lakeville North on a home run in the bottom of the eighth. The Irish will have a chance to avenge that loss next Tuesday.
Five of the seven players in Rosemount’s lineup with 20 or more at-bats are hitting .325 or higher. Several have shown power, particularly sophomore Jessa Snippes, who leads the Irish with seven homers, 26 runs batted in and a .595 batting average. She has not struck out in 42 at-bats.
Zender (five homers, 15 RBI) and Macy Fry (three homers) also are power threats in the Rosemount lineup.
Snippes also has led the Irish in the pitching circle, striking out 122 batters in 70.2 innings and holding a 0.69 earned-run average. Junior Maizie Anderson has pitched 20 innings and has a 1.75 ERA.
Rosemount, ranked fourth in Class 4A, is the likely No. 1 seed when the Section 3 playoffs begin June 1. Eastview, East Ridge, Hastings and Henry Sibley are the other teams in the section currently with winning records. Once the playoffs start the Irish will be trying to reach the state tournament for the first time since winning the Class 3A championship in 2006.
Softball notes
• As of Wednesday, Lakeville North (10-4) and Prior Lake (9-4) were second and third in the South Suburban, with Shakopee (9-5), Eastview (9-5) and Lakeville South (7-6) also above .500.
• Lakeville North defeated Burnsville 10-0 on Tuesday, ending the game in the sixth inning after scoring two runs. Faith Daehlin was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI, while Lexi Haglund had three hits and pitched a four-hit shutout.
• Eastview swept a doubleheader from Eagan on Tuesday, 4-3 and 9-6. Jenna Kuhn pitched a complete game the opener, while Alexa Christenson was the winner in the second. The Lightning overcame a 5-2 deficit in the second game by scoring six runs in the sixth inning.
Christenson, Olivia Weinberg and Mackenzie Jacobson drove in two runs each in the second game. Kuhn and Taylor Watts had two hits each in the first game.
Eastview closes its regular season May 27 at home against conference leader Rosemount, which beat the Lightning 3-2 in the teams’ first meeting.
