Softball: Irish hold the lead in SSC

Eagan goes 1-2 in Saturday tourney
Maizie Anderson and Abby Haisting combined on a five-inning no-hitter as Rosemount defeated Apple Valley 14-0 on Monday to keep its slim lead in South Suburban Conference softball.
The Irish (7-1) held a half-game lead over Prior Lake (6-1). Third-place Lakeville North was 6-2.
Anderson pitched the first three innings, striking out eight, and Haisting had three strikeouts in the final two innings.
Rosemount’s offense started quickly with three runs in the top of the first inning. The Irish added six in the third inning and five more in the fifth. Macy Fry went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Jessa Snippes was 2-for-4, including a homer, scored three runs and drove in two. Avery Leppones also had two RBI.
Snippes’ home run in the bottom of the eighth gave the Irish a 3-2 victory over Eastview in South Suburban play April 29. It was the second time this season Snippes ended a game with a homer and came one day after Rosemount took its first loss, 2-1 to Lakeville North in eight innings.
Snippes also was the winning pitcher in the Eastview game, holding the Lightning scoreless in the final seven innings after allowing two runs in the top of the first.
The Irish played host to Prior Lake on Wednesday in a battle for first place in the South Suburban (the game took place after this edition went to press). Rosemount plays at Shakopee on Thursday and at Burnsville on Monday, May 10, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m.
Softball notes
• McKinley Malecha’s RBI single in the eighth inning gave Lakeville North a 2-1 victory over Rosemount on April 29 and kept the Panthers close to the South Suburban Conference lead. North was 6-2 in the conference and trailed SSC leader Rosemount by one game going into Wednesday’s play.
Malecha had two of North’s four hits against Rosemount pitcher Jessa Snippes. Jordan Ahrenstorff led off the seventh inning with a home run, tying the game 1-1. Panthers pitcher Alexis Haglund allowed six hits over eight innings and struck out nine.
• Eagan was 1-2 in a four-team round-robin tournament Saturday at Northview Park. The Wildcats opened with a 6-5 victory over Bloomington Jefferson, overcoming a 5-0 deficit in the third inning. Eagan executed a double steal in the bottom of the seventh, with Tess Peterson stealing home for the winning run. Sara Boerger and Drew Buslee had two hits each.
The Wildcats lost to Anoka 11-1 and Wayzata 10-3 in the final two rounds of the tournament and took a 4-6 record (3-4 SSC) into their game Wednesday at home against Apple Valley.
