Soccer teams scrambling to prepare for season

Eastview boys happy just to be on the field
They could complain about what they don’t have and can’t do, but this is what it comes down to for Eastview’s boys soccer players and coaches: They’re on the field and training for a game next week.
Until Aug. 4, the Lightning – and any other Minnesota high school fall sports team – had no assurances there would be a season because of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Minnesota State High School League gave the go-ahead to abridged seasons for soccer, cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving. Football and volleyball weren’t as fortunate; their seasons won’t start until March 2021 at the earliest.
Eastview’s boys assembled Monday morning for their first practice of the fall season, looking to make the best of what they have been given.
“These are unprecedented times. We’ll take what we can get, to be honest with you,” coach Scott Gustafson said.
Soccer teams will get 11 regular-season games. There will be no scrimmages or jamborees. Assuming the season plays out as intended, the South Suburban Conference will crown soccer champions, and Eastview will get a chance to win a second consecutive league title. Format for the postseason – if there is a postseason – has yet to be determined.
Eastview plays host to Burnsville in its season opener at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. Gustafson said the Lightning won’t be as prepared for that game as they have for other season openers, but other teams are in the same situation.
“We have players who can play multiple positions,” Gustafson said. “We’ll try to work on some set pieces and try to fit that in before the first game so we look like we know what we’re doing at least. It’s going to come fast. We’re going to be, I’m guessing, at 60 percent compared to where we were in years past because we’re not getting those scrimmages in.”
A full training camp would have been useful for an Eastview team that graduated 11 seniors from a 2019 club that was 16-3 and qualified for the state Class AA tournament. The pandemic also shortened the club soccer season and caused several prominent tournaments to be canceled, so getting up to speed physically will be a challenge.
“Most of them are in pretty decent shape. What’s missing is game shape,” Gustafson said. “There’s quite a difference because you can’t replicate exactly a game situation during your training session, especially when you’re trying to self-train during the summer. There’s no better way to go ahead and prepare fitness-wise than playing games. That was eliminated from their off-season, so we’re in catch-up mode right now.”
Two key players from the 2019 roster who have to be replaced are Jacob Salmon, who scored 26 goals, and Elliot Brown, who played every minute in the net. The goalkeeper’s spot is up for competition, and Gustafson said he doesn’t expect any one player to replace Salmon’s offense.
“We have some young guys here I think will be able to put the ball in the back of the net,” the coach said.
Nick Karam, a sophomore, scored a big goal in Eastview’s victory over Apple Valley in last year’s Section 3AA championship game. The Lightning also expect some offensive help from senior Evan Wilson, who will move from defense to midfield. Senior Michael Yang is a returning midfielder and junior forward Noah Landwer also returns. Aydan Griffits, a senior, returns on Eastview’s defense.
“Pod” sizes for social distancing purposes are limited to 25 people, including coaches. During tryouts early this week, Gustafson said pod sizes were kept much smaller so the coaches could get a better look at individual players. Full 11-on-11 workouts might not take place until next week.
Gustafson said Tuesday morning it was too early to know how often the Lightning would go to its bench because it depends in part on how well the players execute what they’re asked to do.
“If our guys have a good understanding of our system of play and they understand each other well, we don’t have to sub very much because you’re making the ball do the work and you’re not chasing the game,” he said. “As soon as we run into issues where that’s not the case, then we’ll have to sub more. We’ll probably try to sub more early in the season because we have those two non-conference games. We’ll give more guys a better look and experiment a little bit.”
Eastview goes to Burnsville on Saturday, Aug. 29, for what will be considered a non-conference game even though the Blaze are one of the Lightning’s South Suburban Conference rivals. The same thing takes place the following week when Eastview and Farmington have a home-and-home series, with the first game counting in the conference standings and the second considered non-conference.
“It’s going to be nice having those games at the beginning of the season,” Gustafson said of the non-conference contests. “I’m glad they didn’t eliminate those games and gave us at least two to be able to experiment.”
It’s too early for teams to think in terms of section and state championships because they don’t know what the postseason might look like. The Lightning, who have gone to the state tournament four times since 2011, will concentrate on maintaining standards.
“The big thing is for our seniors to go ahead, be positive role models, set an example and keep the culture we’ve worked hard to create here – a culture of winning and playing attractive soccer,” Gustafson said.
