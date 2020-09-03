Soccer teams have sense of urgency

AV boys know every game in 2020 season is big
Apple Valley has had a tried-and-true approach to boys soccer that has served the Eagles well in 18 state tournament appearances and nine championships.
It’s not that the Eagles disregard the regular season, but they want to avoid peaking early. Even in years when their regular-season record wasn’t impressive, they were a threat in the playoffs.
All that is turned on its head in a COVID-19 season. The Eagles don’t know if there will be a playoff to build toward because the Minnesota State High School League has yet to announce postseason formats for fall sports. The emphasis in 2020 is to win now because there’s no guarantee of games later.
Last week Apple Valley won its first two games of the 2020 season, sweeping Farmington 3-2 on Aug. 27 and 3-0 on Saturday. This with a team that graduated a number of seniors from the squad that took Eastview to overtime in the 2019 Section 3AA championship game.
There will, however, be bumps in the road, even in a short season. On Wednesday, the Eagles took their two-game winning streak to Shakopee and lost 10-0. Apple Valley will get another chance against the Sabers at home at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
“We tell the players to enjoy the game and play it like it’s your last,” Eagles coach Chris Scanlon said. “We could easily shut down tomorrow, who knows?”
The South Suburban Conference schedule opened with teams playing home-and-home series against another SSC school, with the first counting in the standings and the second being considered a non-conference game.
Apple Valley won a back-and-forth game Aug. 27 on Victor Espinoza’s goal with 14 minutes, 55 seconds remaining. It was the first varsity goal for Espinoza, a freshman. Senior forward and captain Cooper Roberts scored Apple Valley’s first two goals, and senior captain Oscar Sanchez assisted on all three.
“We have a lot of young talent up front,” Roberts said. “For producing goals, I don’t think we’re going to struggle with that at all. In the air is a big strong point for us, and the midfield is going to be a key to our success.”
Farmington took a 1-0 lead on Jacob Kiage’s goal in the first half, then tied the game 2-2 on a goal by Christain Patterson early in the second half.
Espinoza reached a pass threaded through the Farmington defense and banked his shot into the goal off the far post.
“That goal was dynamite. I was shocked by that,” Scanlon said. “Oscar (Sanchez), who’s one of our captains, that’s his cousin (Espinoza) who got to come out and play for us.”
Roberts will be the Apple Valley player that opponents mark closely. “A lot of coaches have said I’m deadly in the air,” Roberts said. “I’m kind of a target player up top, so a lot of opportunities are played through me. My main role is finding other people and springing them.”
The Eagles are carrying 20 players on the varsity roster; Scanlon said they wanted to have more players on the bench this year after going through some injury issues the last couple of seasons. The extra manpower also will help Apple Valley play the aggressive style it wants.
“In years past we’ve been more of an athletic team with some skill sprinkled in, but we’re definitely more skilled this year,” Scanlon said. “We probably shoot more than any team in the state, or even the country. We do lots of shooting drills. Keep it simple and play within yourselves is what we tell them.”
With the conference season only a week old, it’s difficult to know how well Apple Valley matches up against the rest of a traditionally strong South Suburban Conference. Based on what he’s been told by players he knows on other teams, Roberts expects most conference games to be close.
So does Scanlon. “The last few years we’ve always made our run in the playoffs,” the coach said. “We can’t afford to do that this year. We have to make our stand right now in every single game like we’re playing in the Premier League.”
Farmington fell to 0-3 after losing to Eastview 2-0 on Wednesday. The Tigers will play the Lightning again at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Eastview.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.