Veteran players lead Apple Valley to 7-0-1 start
Five of Minnesota’s 62 Class 3A girls soccer teams were undefeated as of Wednesday morning. At least one of them didn’t expect to be in that position.
But these are fun times for Apple Valley, which is 7-0-1 this season after winning just four games in 2021. The Eagles are on the verge of their first winning season in 10 years.
“It’s been a while since we won this many games, and I feel like it’s something we can definitely continue if we keep playing hard,” said senior forward Maddie Londgren, who scored late in the second half of Apple Valley’s 1-0 victory over Hastings on Sept. 10. “When we reach sectionals, it would be nice to go to the second round because we haven’t done anything like that.”
The Eagles are 1-0-1 in the South Suburban Conference, which will be the acid test. None of the teams they’ve played so far are currently in the top 10 of the coaches association Class 3A rankings, although that will change when they play at No. 2 Rosemount at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. But they could have the defense and grit to hold their own in the SSC gauntlet.
They also were able to fill 10 of the 11 starting positions with players who have varsity experience.
“We have a lot of seniors who have been playing on our team for two and three years now,” coach John Christiansen said. “That leadership, experience and maturity has meant the world to us. We’ve been in some high-stress situations and our players just kept working right to the end. We’re certainly not the best team in the state, but we’re getting better and better each game.”
Apple Valley won just one SSC game each of the last three years, a figure the Eagles already have matched with their 2-0 victory at Burnsville on Tuesday. Their 1-1 tie against Lakeville North, one of the teams expected to battle Rosemount for the SSC championship, told them a lot. Lakeville North had more scoring opportunities in the Sept. 7 conference opener and was the first team to convert, but Apple Valley pulled even with 3 minutes, 17 seconds left in the second half on Melina Cha’s rebound goal. Makayla Moran assisted.
“That was the first time we’d been behind,” Christiansen said. “And then we were playing a pretty good team. But we hung in there, and that’s basically what we need to do – keep working hard and hopefully get a few bonuses to go our way.”
Junior midfielder Ashlyn Derosier leads the Eagles in scoring with seven goals and two assists. Londgren has three goals. Sophomore Eliza Cory, the only new player in the starting lineup, has two goals, as does Makayla Moran.
The Eagles have allowed only two goals all season, which might be surprising considering they went into the season with no returning goalkeeper. Senior captain Marie Moran, who had played forward and midfield since joining the varsity as a ninth-grader, volunteered to take the job.
“I played goalie in youth (soccer). I played half on the field and half in goal,” Marie Moran said. “I’m one of the only girls on the team that has goalie experience. I was like, I might as well because when I had been on the field last year I was out for over half of the games because I kept getting injured.”
Marie Moran has started in goal in seven of the Eagles’ first eight games. Sophomore Lydia Vonderhaar, usually a forward, got a shutout in goal in a 5-0 non-conference victory over Irondale.
“My defense has really helped me a lot,” Marie Moran said. “Ellie (Voge, a senior defender and captain), her knees are all scraped up because she keeps sliding out to the ball and making sure that it doesn’t get to me. I’m really thankful for my defense for being so strong because I haven’t been in goal as much as other goalies.”
The Eagles play host to Farmington at 7 p.m. Thursday before their game at Rosemount next week.
Soccer notes
• Eagan, Lakeville South and Rosemount are tied for first in South Suburban Conference girls soccer after each team won its first two league games. Apple Valley is 1-0-1 in conference play.
Skylar Heimerl scored in the second half of Rosemount’s 1-0 victory over Lakeville North on Tuesday. Lakeville South defeated Eastview 3-2 with Lowell Meyer, Avery Heintz and Julie Bergan scoring.
Rosemount will play at Lakeville South at 7:15 p.m. Thursday
Kylie Weisandanger, Ana Oenning and Maddie Hobbs scored in the first half of Eagan’s 3-0 victory over Farmington. The Wildcats have outscored opponents 5-0 in their two conference games.
• Apple Valley, Farmington and Rosemount are tied for first place in SSC boys soccer, with all three teams 2-0 in the league. On Tuesday, Apple Valley edged Burnsville 2-1, Farmington defeated Eagan 2-1 and Rosemount defeated Lakeville North 1-0 on a second-half goal by Ethan Brown.
