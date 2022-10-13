Soccer playoffs: Most higher seeds advance

Bryce Langevin (left) of Lakeville South and Emilio Villasenor Lopez of Eagan seek to gain control of the ball during a South Suburban Conference boys soccer game Oct. 8. Both teams won opening-round games in the section playoffs Tuesday.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Section semifinal games are Thursday, Friday

You would have to search long and hard to find an upset in the first round of the Section 1 and Section 3 soccer playoffs in Class 3A.

Tags

Load comments