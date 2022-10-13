Soccer playoffs: Most higher seeds advance

Section semifinal games are Thursday, Friday
You would have to search long and hard to find an upset in the first round of the Section 1 and Section 3 soccer playoffs in Class 3A.
Most boys and girls teams in those sections that won a quarterfinal game Tuesday were top-four seeds playing at home. The exceptions were the Lakeville South boys, who as the fifth seed in Section 1 topped fourth-seeded Farmington 1-0, and the Bloomington Jefferson girls, who defeated No. 4 seed Apple Valley 1-0 in a Section 3 quarterfinal.
Quarterfinal winners advance to the semifinal rounds Thursday or Friday. All boys and girls championship games in Section 1 and Section 3 are scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Section 1
The Lakeville South boys’ victory over Farmington sends the Cougars (6-7-2) to the semifinals against at top-seeded Rochester Mayo at 7 p.m. Thursday. Mayo is 13-1 after defeating Rochester Century 3-1 on Tuesday.
Farmington, which took a two-game winning streak into the playoffs, finished 7-7-2
Lakeville North’s boys finished a 5-8-2 season with a 1-0 overtime loss to Rochester John Marshall. The game went to a sixth round of penalty kicks before third-seeded John Marshall prevailed, outscoring North 5-4.
The three South Suburban Conference teams in the Section 3 girls playoffs won their quarterfinal matches. Defending section champion and top-seeded Lakeville North (10-3-3) rolled past Northfield 7-0 as Lexi Singer, Abby Roy and Alexa Ruppert scored two goals each. The Panthers will play Owatonna, a 1-0 winner over Rochester Century, in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Lakeville North High School.
No. 2 seed Lakeville South and No. 3 seed Farmington set up an all-SSC semifinal match with victories Tuesday. South jumped ahead with three first-half goals and went on to defeat Rochester John Marshall 5-0. Junior forward Caroline Curran scored three goals for the Cougars (8-5-2), who have won five in a row.
Emma Schabert scored both goals in Farmington’s 2-0 victory over Rochester Mayo. The Tigers (6-8-3) will go to Lakeville South for the section semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday. The teams played to a scoreless draw in a South Suburban Conference match Sept. 22.
Section 3
Rosemount, last year’s surprise section champion, had a good start in the 2022 playoffs with a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday. Augustine Feika, a junior, scored both Irish goals. Finn Nicholson and Alex Martin both had assists.
Rosemount (8-5-2) will play at Eagan in a section semifinal game at 5 p.m. Thursday. The teams met just last week, with Eagan winning 2-0 on its way to the South Suburban Conference championship (Rosemount finished third in the league).
Senior forward Derrick Sieh had two goals and one assist as No. 2 seed Eagan drubbed Hastings 5-0 on Tuesday. Melvin Kamara had a goal and assist for the Wildcats (11-5-1).
No. 1 seeded Eastview improved to 14-2-1 after a 6-1 victory over Burnsville (0-15) on Tuesday. Asher Ozuzu and Nick Karam scored two goals each for the Lightning, who play Bloomington Jefferson in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Ozuzu’s two goals bring his season total to 34.
Jefferson (9-5-3) defeated Apple Valley 1-0 in a quarterfinal game Tuesday, ending the Eagles’ season at 6-9-3.
Defending Section 3 girls champion Rosemount had no trouble advancing to the semifinals. Nine different players scored in a 10-1 victory over Burnsville (0-13), with senior Taylor Heimerl getting two goals. The Irish, 16-1 and ranked second in Class 3A, play host to Bloomington Jefferson in the semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Jefferson scored in the first overtime to eliminate Apple Valley in their quarterfinal game Tuesday. Apple Valley finished 7-6-4 for its first winning girls soccer season in a decade.
Eagan and Eastview will meet in a Section 3 girls semifinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday after advancing with victories Tuesday. No. 2 seed Eagan (10-6-1) defeated Park of Cottage Grove 3-0 with Maddie Hobbs, Josie Seehafer and Olivia Oenning scoring.
Eastview (10-6-1) beat Hastings 5-0 as Sienna Latta had two goals and one assist. Ashley Abruzzo and Ella Swanson each played a half in goal to share the shutout.
