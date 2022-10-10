Lightning run unbeaten streak to 10 games
One of the highest-scoring boys soccer teams in Class 3A is finding a new way to win, just in time for the section playoffs.
Eastview is averaging 3.5 goals a game, but recently one goal often has been enough for the Lightning. They shut out four of their last five opponents and haven't allowed more than one goal in their last nine games.
That’s a contrast to earlier in the season, when Eastview lost 4-3 games to Stillwater (currently ranked second in the state) and South Suburban Conference champion Eagan. Those are the only two losses for the Lightning (13-2-1 overall), who are the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A, Section 3 playoffs that start Tuesday. Eastview takes on Burnsville (0-14) in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m.
Two factors have been at work during the Lightning’s recent defensive stinginess, coach Scott Gustafson said. One, the 10 field players are functioning more as a unit in a sport that emphasizes chemistry. Two, senior goalkeeper Donovan Dressler has been playing lights-out.
“Our goalkeeping has really turned the corner since the beginning of the season,” Gustafson said. “It’s been a great asset. (Dressler) has come up with some big saves that have killed the momentum for the other team.
“Once you start the playoffs, there aren’t many blowouts. Games get tighter. If we get everybody in positions one through 11 playing at a high level, it makes us a much more solid team.”
Dressler played all but 18 minutes in Eastview’s in a recent stretch of four shutouts in South Suburban Conference play.
Asher Ozuzu and Nick Karam each had a goal and assist in a 2-0 victory at Farmington on Oct. 3 – which seems appropriate, given that the two seniors are Eastview’s leading scorers. The Lightning have not been shut out all season.
Ozuzu, who has 32 goals, is a striking threat reminiscent of the top forwards from Eastview’s state tournament teams in the 2010s. He closed his regular season by scoring all three Lightning goals in a 3-1 victory over Apple Valley on Oct. 5.
Karam, a returning All-State midfielder, has 10 goals and 11 assists.
Karam is “a true box-to-box, All-State midfielder that we’ve asked to play out of position at times,” Gustafson said. “So his stats aren’t what they’ve been in the last three years, but he’s the engine of our team and is really trying to be selfless and help the team out.”
Eastview, ranked ninth in Class 3A, is looking to go to the state tournament for the first time since 2019, but getting through Section 3 won't be easy. If Eastview defeats Burnsville in the first round, the winner of the Bloomington Jefferson-Apple Valley quarterfinal looms as a dangerous opponent in the semifinals. In the finals, the Lightning might have to go through Eagan, which owns a regular-season victory over Eastview, or Rosemount, last year's state Class 3A runner-up.
Playoff soccer “is a funny game in that a team can get hot and cause problems for anybody,” Gustafson said. “Last year we beat Rosemount 5-1 (in the regular season) and then two weeks later they bounced us 1-0 in the section final.
“But we always tell the players if we can put up a clean sheet, we always have one or two goals waiting in the wings. I find it hard to believe a team can shut us out. They can make it difficult for us, but if we can focus defensively and limit our mistakes in the back, I like our chances.”
