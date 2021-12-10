South Suburban Conference varsity events scheduled for Friday were postponed because of predicted heavy snowfall, and several events Saturday also are being pushed back.
Friday’s postponements included several conference wrestling matches, the first round of South Suburban Conference boys swimming dual meets, and an SSC boys hockey game between Rosemount and Lakeville North.
Makeup dates for some events already have been announced. They include:
• Lakeville South at Shakopee boys swimming, Tuesday, Dec. 14.
• Prior Lake at Eagan boys swimming, Tuesday, Jan. 4.
• Apple Valley at Eastview boys swimming, Tuesday, Jan. 25.
• Hastings at Apple Valley boys basketball, Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Events Saturday that already have been postponed include a wrestling invitational in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, that Lakeville North was to attend; a wrestling invitational at Prior Lake that included Farmington; a wrestling quadrangular at Mounds View where Apple Valley was scheduled to compete; and a non-conference girls basketball game between Lakeville North and Rochester John Marshall. The North-John Marshall girls basketball game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, in Rochester.
Still on for Saturday are all scheduled South Suburban Conference varsity boys and girls hockey games, dance team invitationals at Eastview and Lakeville North, and the Breakdown Tip Off Classic boys basketball showcase at Hopkins High School. Eastview plays Maple Grove at the Tip Off Classic at 9:30 a.m., while Lakeville North plays Park of Cottage Grove at 2:15.
Portions of the metro area were forecast to receive as much as a foot of snow before the storm winds down Saturday morning.
