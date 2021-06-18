Lakeville swimmer already has qualified in 100 backstroke, 200 butterfly
Lakeville’s Regan Smith has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in two swimming events and has a chance Saturday to advance in a third.
Competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, Smith won the women’s 100-meter backstroke final Tuesday and finished second in the 200 butterfly Thursday night. On Saturday she will swim in the finals of the 200 backstroke, an event where Smith is reigning world champion and world record holder.
At the Trials, Smith appeared on her way to regaining the form she showed at the 2019 world championships, where she won the 200 backstroke and also set the world record in the 100 backstroke as the first swimmer on a U.S. medley relay team. Smith has said the pandemic set back her training and her results, particularly once competition resumed in late 2020, were not what she sought.
Smith, 19, won the 100 backstroke final Tuesday in 58.35 seconds, .25 ahead of Rhyan White, who also has qualified for the Olympics.
“I am so relieved,” Smith said. “I had a lot of adrenaline as you can tell from that first 50, and I felt it coming home. I’m very happy to have that pressure off my back and just enjoy this process for the next couple of days.”
Smith, who trains with the Riptide Swim Club in Apple Valley, set the U.S. championships record of 57.92 in the semifinals Monday. Her career best is 57.57, set in the 2019 world championships in South Korea. That had been the world record until last week, when Kaylee McKeown of Austraiia swam 57.45 in her country’s Olympic trials.
On Thursday, Smith led by a fraction of a second at the halfway point of the 200 butterfly before Hali Flickinger passed her and won in 2 minutes, 5.85 seconds. Smith’s time of 2:06.99 was good for second place and an Olympic berth.
Smith swam the fastest semifinal time (2:07.81) in the 200 backstroke Friday and is the favorite in Saturday night’s finals. She set the world record of 2:03.35 in the 2019 world championships.
It’s possible she would have had a chance to qualify in a fourth event. Smith stood in fifth place after the 100 butterfly semifinals but withdrew from the finals to concentrate on her three other individual events. There’s also a strong chance she will swim the 4x100 medley relay in Tokyo.
Olympic swimming events will be held July 24 through Aug. 1.
