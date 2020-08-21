Skjei puts pandemic downtime to good use

Hurricanes defenseman and Lakeville native completed college degree during shutdown
Aug. 1 was a big day for hockey - the return of NHL action and the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs after a 142-day pause due to COVID-19 public health concerns.
For Brady Skjei, it also was the first day the former Gophers player and current Carolina Hurricanes defenseman woke up as a University of Minnesota graduate.
Skjei fulfilled his graduation requirements for a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing education from Minnesota’s College of Education and Human Development – the culmination of eight years of academic studying for Skjei between his three-year college career at Minnesota and his five years in the NHL.
“It’s something I’ve taken pretty seriously since leaving the ‘U,’ and it’s something that is very important to me and my family,” said Skjei, a Lakeville native and former Lakeville North High School player. “For me to finally complete everything and earn that degree, it will feel really good.”
But there was no grad party for Skjei. No traditional celebration of one of life’s major achievements.
Instead he prepared for the opening game of his third career Stanley Cup playoff appearance and first with the Hurricanes – the organization that traded for Skjei just 17 days before the unprecedented halt to sports and society across the globe. He played in only seven games for Carolina before the shutdown – not many considering Skjei played 60 games this season and more than 300 in his career for the New York Rangers.
In a bit of irony, Carolina’s opponent in the best-of-five qualifying round was Skjei’s former team. The Hurricanes swept the Rangers in three games in one of the NHL’s “bubble” sites in Toronto, with Skjei getting one assist and finishing the series with a plus-4 rating. Carolina's season ended this week when it lost to Boston four games to one in a first-round series.
So in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, the former NHL All-Rookie defenseman also had to adjust to a new team and new home after nearly five years in New York. But the pause also allowed Skjei to complete his degree.
“It was the perfect time to bear down and finish things up,” he said.
Skjei spent three seasons at Minnesota, playing in 109 career games on the Gophers’ blue line. The defenseman helped Minnesota claim three straight regular-season championships and three NCAA tournament berths, including a national championship game appearance in 2014.
A two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Skjei said he had 12 to 14 academic credits remaining after signing with the Rangers in 2015, forgoing his senior season to join the team that chose him in the first round (28th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
Since then, he’s been chipping away with an online class here and there as his schedule allowed as part of the Gopher Grad Program – an initiative of Gopher Athletics and the Lindahl Academic Center that helps former Gopher student-athletes complete their degrees. Launched in 2007, the program has been widely successful throughout the athletic department and particularly with hockey as 27 former players have now earned their diplomas through the program.
This summer, four former U of M hockey players fulfilled their requirements for graduation. Joining Skjei were fellow NHL veterans Stu Bickel, Ryan Potulny and Jordan Schroeder (also a Lakeville native).
“The Gopher Grad Program and (Lindahl Academic Center assistant director) Chris Cords made this an unbelievable experience,” Skjei said. “Chris works so hard for his student-athletes, and then he goes above and beyond for guys like me – helping figure out what we still need to do, lining up classes with our schedules and staying on top of things all along the way. I have to give a lot of credit to Cords. Finishing up my degree was really important to me but without his help it would have been tough.”
Three years in the Twin Cities, almost five years in New York and now just a few weeks in Raleigh – one of the oddest anecdotes in Skjei’s graduation story is that the final chapter takes place in ... Toronto?
One of the first things Skjei did after settling in at the team hotel was submit his final academic project for an economics class at the “U.” With his coursework now completed, Skjei turned his full attention to the ice for the Stanley Cup playoffs. He is one of 17 former Minnesota players in this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs – the most alumni of any NCAA program – and the newest to have earned his degree (10 including Skjei are Minnesota graduates while two more are currently in the Gopher Grad Program).
And while his present situation prevented Skjei from a proper celebration of the occasion, it’s something he will undoubtedly be one he’ll remember for a long time.
He celebrated his graduation day in the NHL bubble, but “I’m sure my family will do something special once the playoffs are over and I get back to Minnesota,” Skjei said.
