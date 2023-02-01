Local Alpine, Nordic teams aim for state berths
A big day in high school skiing comes up Tuesday, Feb. 7, when local teams compete for places in the state Alpine and Nordic meets.
Hyland Recreation Center in Bloomington will be the site of the Section 1 Nordic meet at 10 a.m. The Section 6 Alpine meet returns to its traditional site at Buck Hill, with the first run scheduled for 9 a.m.
Section and state Nordic meets are in their second year of a revamped format, with a team sprint added to the pursuit race with the goal of getting more skiers to the state meet. Pursuit and team sprint results will count toward a team score. The top two boys teams and top two girls teams from each section will advance to the state meet, along with the top four pursuit skiers of each gender not on one of the qualifying teams. The fastest sprint team not on a state qualifying team also will advance.
Teams seeking Section 1 Nordic championships include the ISD 196 (Apple Valley, Rosemount, Eastview) boys, who advanced to state in 2022; the Eagan boys, who compete separately from the ISD 196 squad; a combined Eastview/Rosemount girls team; the Eagan High School girls team; and co-op teams representing Lakeville North and Lakeville South, and Burnsville and Shakopee.
Patrick Grunklee, Apollo Oase and Walter Haakenson are returnees from last year’s ISD 196 boys state team. Others who could contend in the boys section race include Gabriel Wiegrefe of ISD 196, Hayden Zoll of Lakeville, Quinn Hess of Burnsville and Luke Poppinga of Eagan. Wiegrefe, Poppinga and Mason Johnson of ISD 196 were state qualifiers in the sprint relay last year.
Emily Percival of Eagan/Eastview finished 24th in pursuit at the 2022 state meet. The Eastview High School junior seeks to return to state, except as part of a Eastview/Rosemount co-op. The ISD 196 Nordic program creates individual and co-op teams based on how many skiers turn out for the sport at each of the four high schools.
Grace Swenson and Morgan Brown also will ski for the Eastview/Rosemount girls co-op after competing at state last year, while state returnee Claudia Beckwith joins the Eagan team. Other skiers hopeful of high finishes at sections include Kaelyn Ambuehl, a junior from Burnsville, and Lakeville ninth-grader Faye Braun.
Kaley Riley and Liza Kerndt, both of Eastview/Rosemount, qualified for state in the sprint relay last year, as did Naomi Fink of Eagan.
Eagan will look for a return trip to the state Alpine meet after finishing seventh last year. Several of the Wildcats’ top skiers return, including seniors Caitlyn Bumpers and Helen Paulsen, junior Isabella Barrios and sophomore Courtney Bumpers. At last year’s state meet, Courtney Bumpers finished 28th individually and was 15th-fastest in the team competition.
Edina swept the boys and girls Section 6 team championships last year, and the Hornet boys finished second to Minnetonka at the state meet. Looking to push the Edina boys this year is Lakeville North, which has won every South Suburban Conference regular-season meet. Lou Brucciani, Payton Kilbourn and Ed Brookhart are among the Panthers’ top skiers.
James Nida and Connor Oujiri of Lakeville South qualified for state last year, with Nida finishing 18th.
On the girls side, Erin Hahs of Lakeville North and Megan Young of Eastview were state qualifiers last season.
Other participating teams in the Section 6 girls meet are co-op programs representing Apple Valley/Rosemount, Burnsville/Shakopee and Prior Lake/Farmington. The same co-ops are in place on the boys side. Eagan, Eastview, Lakeville North and Lakeville South will have their own boys and girls teams at the Section 6 meet.
The Section 6 Alpine meet will have runs at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with boys and girls racing on side-by-side courses. The top two teams in the boys and girls races will advance to state, as well as the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team.
State competition returns to Giants Ridge in Biwabik. The Alpine meet will be Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Nordic meet takes place over two days, with the sprint races held Wednesday, Feb. 15, followed by the pursuit races Thursday, Feb. 16.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.