Lakeville’s Engels finishes 11th at Nordic meet
Skiers representing Lakeville and Eagan/Eastview earned All-State status at the state Nordic meet last week.
Grete Engels, a senior skiing for the combined Lakeville North/South program, earned All-State for the second consecutive year after finishing 11th in the Feb. 16-17 meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Emily Percival of Eagan/Eastview finished 24th individually and helped her team to 12th place.
The state meet adopted a new format this year, with pursuit competitions taking place over two days, starting with classic and finishing with freestyle. Engels was 13th after the 5-kilometer classic race and was 11th in freestyle to finish 11th overall in 35 minutes, 28.7 seconds.
Engels also competed last weekend in the Loppet Foundation Mayor’s XC Ski Challenge, finishing fourth in the women’s Under-20 classic sprint race and earning a spot in the U.S. Junior Nationals in March.
Percival’s overall time was 36:30.5. She had the 15th-best classic time of 18:00.29.
Rosemount senior Lydia Jacobson finished 36th in pursuit in 37:53.5.
Joining Percival in the team competition from Eagan/Eastview were Olivia Matsoff (69th), Grace Swenson (73rd), Claudia Beckwith (99th) and Morgan Brown (101st). Naomi Fink and Liza Kerndt skied in the team sprint – added to the state meet this year – and finished 18th in 19:27.61 to score 123 of Eagan/Eastview’s 255 points.
Ella Lovin and Kaley Riley of Rosemount skied in the team sprint, finishing seventh in 18:36.00.
Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins won the girls pursuit, making up a 23-second deficit after the classic leg and finishing in 33:40.7. Liesl Cope-Schaeffer and Rowan Bixler of Duluth East won the team sprint in 17:52.41. St. Paul Highland Park won the girls team championship by three points over Duluth East.
The ISD 196 boys team, consisting of skiers from Apple Valley, Eastview and Rosemount high schools, placed 16th at state. Patrick Grunklee led the team, finishing 65th in pursuit with a combined time of 33:31.9.
Apollo Oase (75th), Cole Adams (90th), Walter Haakenson (97th) and Ethan Taylor (102nd) also skied pursuit for ISD 196. Rudy Amezcua-Shoeman and Gabriel Wiegrefe finished 22nd in the boys team sprint.
Eagan’s Luke Poppinga and Liam Caputo-Sullivan were 23rd in the boys team sprint. The Wildcats’ Arlan Hegenbarth finished 57th in the pursuit race in 32:36.5.
Minneapolis Southwest swept the championships on the boys side. The Lakers’ Cooper Camp won pursuit in 28:25.7. Southwest won the team sprint by 10 seconds and was 26 points ahead of Duluth East in the team competition.
