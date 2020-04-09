Servais at home at Giants Ridge

Lakeville North skier hopes for chance to return next winter
Peyton Servais won a state championship for herself in 2019 and helped her team win one in 2020. She fully expected her Alpine skiing career to continue upward. Instead she’s at home, waiting to find out when her next meaningful race will be.
The Lakeville North junior competed in the U.S. Ski Association Junior Nationals in Utah in late February, then placed fourth and fifth in two slalom races in a women’s Under-19 international meet at Sun Valley, Idaho. Shortly thereafter, the skiing world – not to mention the rest of the sports world – shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak. When not studying remotely, she has been limited to dryland training.
“I’m mostly trying to work on strength,” Servais said recently. “I’ve been trying to get in some cardio, too, but it’s mostly strength work. It’s hard (to stay motivated) when I don’t know when I’m going to ski again.”
She wanted to train this spring at Lutsen on the north shore of Lake Superior, but that’s now off. Servais trains with the Buck Hill racing team, which does a training trip to Mount Hood in Oregon each summer. She’s hoping that will be allowed to happen.
Servais also is hoping high school athletics are back in business by next winter, so she and her Lakeville North teammates can go after a second consecutive state championship. This year, Servais said, the Panthers just wanted to get to the state meet – and they ended up winning. Next season, with most of the 2019-20 lineup returning, they’ll be favored.
“We went into the (Section 6) meet hoping we’d finish in the top two so we could go to state,” Servais said. “We ended up winning, which was a good feeling for all of us. When we got to state, we thought we could win if everybody skied well.
“Next year, I think we’ll handle it well. We know other teams will come out trying to beat us because we’re the defending champions. But now we know we can do it, and that will increase our confidence.”
Servais won the individual championship in 2019 and finished second at the 2020 state meet, held Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. She finished about half a second behind a skier she knows well – Eagan eighth-grader Sophia Palmquist, who also won the Section 6 individual championship.
She is comfortable at Giants Ridge by now. “I’ve skied in several USSA races there, although those are giant slalom and high school races are slalom,” said Servais, who finished fourth in the 2018 state high school meet. “I don’t know if it favors a particular style, but it is a longer, technical course. I’m pretty confident there after skiing there the last few years.”
Lakeville North won its first state girls Alpine skiing championship in 2020, finishing 14 points ahead of Stillwater. State meet week didn’t start well for the Panthers, who found out they would be without senior Ashley Swenson, who injured a knee during training.
Servais, Jane Steel, Abby Hahs and Tera Cunningham finished in the top 34 individually. Leah Hahs and Teagen Cunningham also skied at state for the Panthers. All six can return next season.
“At the section meet, we thought we’d be competing with Edina and maybe Eagan,” Servais said. “Eastview had a good team, too. You need everybody to ski well to win as a team, and by the end of the season that’s what we were doing.”
