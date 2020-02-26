State individual tourney begins Friday
Lakeville South senior Willie Bastyr will have a chance for a second consecutive state wrestling championship after winning his weight class at the Class 3A, Section 2 individual tournament last weekend.
Bastyr won his first two matches at 152 pounds by technical fall before pinning Chase Bloomquist of Prior Lake in the first period of the championship match.
He takes a 34-5 record into the state tournament and is ranked third in his weight class by theguillotine.com. Last year Bastyr went 41-3 on his way to the Class 3A 152-pound title.
Bastyr is one of three Lakeville South wrestlers to win state championships, the others being Tommy Petersen (twice) and Zane Petersen. He will wrestle in the Class 3A opening round that starts at 9 a.m. Friday at Xcel Energy Center.
The state individual tourney runs through Saturday, with medal rounds beginning at 4 p.m.
No. 1-ranked Shakopee and No. 4 New Prague dominated the Section 2 individual tournament last Friday and Saturday at Apple Valley High School, with their wrestlers taking half of the available state qualifying spots. Lakeville North and Lakeville South each had three qualifiers, Eastview had two and Apple Valley one.
Lakeville South senior Jaden Dukes also won a Section 2 championship, defeating Shakopee senior Connor Raines 3-2 in the finals at 170. Dukes, 25-5, is ranked fifth in Class 3A.
Also advancing for Lakeville South was senior Ryan Cripe, who defeated Eastview’s Mason Enderlein 9-4 in a match for true second at 138. Cripe, 38-9, lost to Nick Novak of New Prague 3-2 in the championship match.
Three Lakeville North wrestlers finished second in their weight classes. Panthers sophomore Jore Volk, ranked first in the state at 106, took his first loss of the season in the section final, where New Prague ninth-grader Koy Buesgens earned a 10-3 decision. Volk (41-1) secured his spot in the state tournament with a 5-2 victory over Alan Koehler of Prior Lake for true second.
Blake West of Shakopee got an escape to score the only point of the 113-pound final against Lakeville North ninth-grader Zach Hanson. Hanson (40-4) will return to the state tournament as a section runner-up.
Lakeville North’s Gavin Roy defeated Lakeville South’s Brice Bischof 4-3 in a true second match at 145, with Roy earning a place in the state tournament. Bischof reached the championship match before losing to Max Scheffler of New Prague 10-5.
Two other North wrestlers came close to qualifying for state, but Andrew Wyatt (195) and Brady Redenbaugh (220) lost matches for true second.
Eastview’s Roman Gilbert takes a 36-9 record into the state tournament after finishing second at 132 in Section 2. Gilbert defeated Ryan Wagner of New Prague 8-2 in the semifinals before losing by technical fall to Shakopee’s Ben Lunn in the finals. Wagner won the third-place match, which meant Gilbert was not required to wrestle again for true second.
Also qualifying for the Lightning was junior Kellen Stewart at 285. He pinned Evan Anderson of New Prague with 10 seconds left in their semifinal match, then lost to Jade Trelstad of Shakopee by fall in the final. Stewart takes a 25-13 record to the state tournament.
Mason Enderlein of Eastview finished 32-10 following his loss in the true second match at 132.
Apple Valley senior Dylan Anderson returns to the state tournament after finishing second at 160 in the Section 2 finals. Anderson, 36-5, won his first two matches by fall in the opening minute before losing to No. 1-ranked Carson Manville of Shakopee in the championship match. Anderson, who’s ranked sixth at 160, placed fifth at 152 in the 2019 state tournament.
Class 3A, Section 1
Six Farmington wrestlers will advance to the state meet after finishing first or second in the Class 3A, Section 1 finals Saturday in Rochester.
Leading the Tigers’ contingent is returning state medal winner Luke Peterson, a senior who’s ranked second in the state at 145 pounds. Peterson defeated No. 5-ranked Cade Sheehan of Rochester Mayo 1-0 in the Section 1 finals.
Peterson is 37-2 this season after finishing fourth in the state at 145 last season. The top-ranked wrestler at 145 this year is Trey Kruse of Stillwater, who is 44-1 and was fourth in the Class 3A tournament at 138 in 2019.
Farmington sophomore Hunter Frost grabbed a Section 1 championship at 113, defeating Beau Murphy of Northfield 13-4 in the finals. Frost takes a 36-11 record to the state tournament.
Parker Venz breezed through the 182-pound bracket, winning two matches by fall and one by technical fall. Venz, a junior, took a 16-1 lead over Owatonna’s Ethan Stockwell before the championship match was ended. Venz, 25-4, is ranked fifth in Class 3A.
Farmington senior Luke Weierke is ranked sixth at 195 and takes a 29-4 record to state after defeating Faribault’s Dylan Lippert 8-2 in the Section 1 final.
Chase Vought (170) and Andrew Keeler (220) advanced to state as section runners-up. Vought (31-11) defeated Matt Seykora of Owatonna 11-3 in a match for true second after losing to eventual champion Josh Oathoudt of Faribault in overtime in the semifinals.
Keeler (19-13) reached the 220-pound final before losing to Seth Arndt of Rochester Century. Keeler won his first two matches in the section tournament by fall and decision.
Farmington wrestlers Ryan Sullivan (106) and Austin Hamel (160) placed third in their weight classes at the Section 1 tournament.
Class 3A, Section 3
Three Eagan wrestlers were champions in the Class 3A, Section 3 individual tournament Saturday at Park High School in Cottage Grove.
Wildcats senior Ty Gage earned a chance to return to state by winning the 152-pound championship. Gage (26-13) defeated Sebastian Zamorano of Woodbury 11-0 in the championship match, the only one of Gage’s three matches that went the distance. He pinned his first two section opponents in the first period.
In 2019, Gage placed sixth at 145 and finished 32-13.
Eagan senior Noah Kipp improved to 20-14 with three victories at 145. He won his semifinal match in overtime before earning a 5-2 decision over East Ridge’s Tanner Holt in the final.
Diego Villeda, ranked sixth at 285, defeated Cameron Olson of Hastings 3-1 in overtime in the Section 3 final. Villeda had a bye in the first round and won his semifinal match by fall.
Eagan wrestlers Austin Kalina (132), Noah Stejskal (160) and Zach Jacobson (182) were third in the Section 3 tourney. Stejskal and Jacobson had opportunities to wrestle for true second and a state tournament spot, but both lost their matches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.