Rosemount’s Rexing is boys medalist
Eastview’s boys and girls golf teams will return to the state Class 3A tournament after winning Section 3 championships Monday.
For each team, having depth helped. The boys were able to overcome some struggles in the second round of the 36-hole tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids, with their No. 6 player in the first round (Christian Lillehaugen) turning in a score that counted for the team in the second round. Simley had the top two players in the girls tournament, but Eastview had four in the top seven and ran away with the team championship by 27 strokes.
Rosemount senior Owen Rexing took the first-round lead in the boys individual competition by shooting 5-under-par 67. He followed with even-par 72 on Monday for a four-stroke victory. Rexing and Eagan senior Hank Sogge, who tied for third, will advance to the state tournament Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, at Bunker Hills.
Simley sisters Reese and Isabella McCauley tied for the section girls individual championship at 5-under 139. Eastview ninth-grader Lauryn Finley shot 71 in the second round and finished third overall at 145. Finley was 18 strokes ahead of the fourth-place finisher.
Section 3 boys
The Lightning will take another shot at the Class 3A team championship after finishing third in 2021. They are fifth in the Minnesota Golf Association state rankings. Edina and Spring Lake Park, ranked first and second by the MGA, also made the state tournament field.
Eastview coach Mark Wanous said his team is tournament-tested after playing four South Suburban Conference tournaments (the Lightning finished first in the league for the third consecutive year) and several highly competitive invitationals. The players also should be familiar with just about every blade of grass at Bunker Hills by now.
“It’s kind of our second home,” Wanous said. “We’ve played Bunker probably more than any course except Valleywood (Eastview’s home course). There are holes where you have to hit it straight and some holes where you might not be able to hit driver off the tee. And at state there will be some tucked pins (in corners of the greens). Not on every hole, but enough to make the kids think about where to hit it.”
Eastview jumped to an eight-stroke lead in the first round June 3, with four Lightning players shooting 77 or lower. Joey Rohlwing (73), Jack Hanson (75), Tyler Wanous (76) and Gabe Tritschler (77) turned in the scores that counted toward the team total.
In the second round, only Tyler Wanous (75) and Rohlwing (77) broke 80. Tritschler shot 80, and Lillehaugen’s 83 turned out to be a counting score that helped Eastview keep its lead. Tyler Cords also played for the Lightning in the section tourney.
Eastview’s two-day team score was 616, four strokes ahead of Rosemount and eight ahead of East Ridge. Eagan made the team cut for the second day of the tournament and finished fourth.
“Fortunately, we played well the first day,” when the Lightning had a 301 team score, Mark Wanous said. “Even though we didn’t play as well the second day, our kids avoided making double and triple bogeys on the back nine. That’s how you can win a big tournament, by not making anything worse than a bogey.”
Edina likely will be the state tournament favorite, but the Lightning have faced the Hornets and most of the other top teams in Class 3A. “I think there’s a lot of character and heart on this team,” Mark Wanous said. “We’ve had some really good experience in two-day tournaments. We’ve seen some really good team scores in the state this year, but when it’s 16-, 17- and 18-year-olds playing, anything can happen.”
Section 3 girls
As well as the McCauley sisters from Simley played, the Spartans couldn’t muster a challenge to Eastview for the team championship. The Lightning took a 20-stroke lead in the first round and pulled farther away in the second.
Finley took third individually to pace the Lightning. Senior Kennedy Brom shot 80 in the second round to finish fifth with a 164 total. Emma Lai, a junior, shot two 83s and placed sixth. Sophomore Megan Young fired 80 in the second round – a 10-stroke improvement over her first day – and was seventh individually. Sophomore Elara Egner (tied for 11th) and ninth-grader Addison Schafer (tied for 19th) also had top-20 finishes.
The Lightning had good results in invitational tournaments but were particularly dominant in the South Suburban Conference. They won all four SSC events by at least 10 strokes and three of them by more than 25. Lakeville South, which finished second to Eastview in every SSC tourney, also advanced to the state Class 3A tournament by winning the Section 1 championship.
Eastview is fourth in the MGA state girls rankings. No. 1-ranked Alexandria is back in the Class 3A tournament to defend its 2021 state title.
