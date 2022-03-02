Rosemount defenseman Ryker Sabo (left) moves in to check Cretin-Derham Hall's Luke McCarthy during a Section 3AA boys hockey semifinal game Feb. 25 at Braemar Arena. Rosemount led 2-1 after two periods, but No. 1-ranked Cretin-Derham rallied to win 5-2.
Jordan Brothers (19) of Eastview didn't score on this play, but his goal in the second overtime gave the Lightning a 2-1 victory over St. Thomas Academy in the Section 3AA boys hockey semifinals.
Photo by Tad Johnson
Eastview will play Cretin-Derham Hall in championship game
The current group of Eastview High School boys hockey players hadn’t won a playoff game until last week. Now they’re going after something bigger – the program’s first section championship in nine years.
Eastview will play Cretin-Derham Hall in the Section 3AA championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Braemar Arena in Edina. The Lightning advanced by defeating five-time defending section champion St. Thomas Academy 2-1 in a double-overtime semifinal game Feb. 25.
Sophomore forward Jordan Brothers scored at 15 minutes, 1 second of the second overtime, ensuring that a 49-save effort by goalie Jay Svaren wouldn’t be wasted.
“Obviously, Jay deserves a lot of credit,” Lightning coach Aaron Fulton said. “He’s played well for us all year. Our defense also did a really good job of limiting their high-danger chances and letting Jay see most of those shots.”
Nick Karam scored on a power play in the second period for Eastview, 17-10 overall.
Cretin-Derham Hall, which was moved to Section 3AA this season, reached the final after defeating Rosemount 5-2 in the other semifinal Feb. 25. The Raiders trailed 2-1 after two periods before rallying. Their last two goals were empty-netters.
Cretin-Derham Hall (23-3), was first in the final Let’s Play Hockey regular-season Class AA rankings.
“They’re incredibly skilled, have a lot of depth and speed, and are a really good transition team,” Fulton said. “They probably play a little more of a free-flowing game than St. Thomas. We’ll have to try to keep them to the outside, limit our turnovers and have clean breakouts.”
Rosemount (12-14-1) got a goal from Owen Hendrikson to tie the game in the first period, then Zach Sweitzer scored with 15 seconds left in the second period to give the Irish the lead.
On Thursday, Eastview will try to do what Rosemount couldn’t – close it out.
“It’ll be tough, but it sure would be nice to get that win,” Fulton said.
