Section hockey: Lakeville teams reach final

North survives OT game against Hastings
During his time as head coach at Owatonna, Josh Storm said he saw perhaps one of the frequent Lakeville South vs. Lakeville North games in the Section 1AA boys hockey tournament.
He will see one up close this week when the Panthers and Cougars meet again in the section final. The game will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Rochester Recreation Center, with the winner advancing to the state tournament next week.
Storm, a Lakeville native and Lakeville South’s first-year head coach, said he anticipated this being the outcome in Section 1AA.
“I thought we were the best two teams going in and I think we proved that,” Storm said. “I think we both deserve to be there.”
Lakeville South, ranked ninth in Class AA, had a slightly different path to the final, outscoring its first two section opponents 15-1. Lakeville North had to survive an overtime game against Hastings in its semifinal Saturday, winning 3-2 on Kyle Doll’s goal at 5 minutes, 20 seconds of the extra period. Hastings scored with 22 seconds left in the third period to send the game into overtime.
South (24-3) defeated Rochester Mayo 6-0 in the other semifinal. Ashton Dahms scored a hat trick, giving him a team-high 24 goals this season. Mason Johnson, Ben Portner and Eli Miller also scored, and Aidan Willis had three assists.
The Cougars have won 15 games in a row, and Storm has described his team’s play as “absolutely relentless.”
“We’ve wanted to see a full 51 minutes of effort, and we’ve been getting that,” Storm said. “We’ve also been playing with a lot more discipline. We had a game at Rosemount (Feb. 15) where we won but had a bunch of penalties. Since then we’ve only been shorthanded one or two times a game.”
Luke Jech scored Lakeville North’s regulation-time goals in the Hastings game. “We scouted that game and thought Lakeville North played more like a team, while Hastings played more of a run-and-gun style,” Storm said. “At this time of the season the team that keeps its structure has the best chance of winning.”
Lakeville South won the South Suburban Conference championship by four points over Lakeville North (21-6 overall). The difference? South’s two regular-season victories over North, 6-2 and 3-0. South’s 3-0 victory at North on Jan. 28 was one of its best games of the season.
“We won the first time we played Lakeville North, but I thought we were the less disciplined team,” Storm said. “We took some bad penalties that gave them some opportunities. The second time, we were much more disciplined and played really good defense.”
Lakeville South is trying to reach the state tournament for the third year in a row and sixth time overall. The Cougars’ best finish at state was in 2021, when they took second after losing to Eden Prairie 2-1 in a double-overtime championship game.
Lakeville North has been to state seven times, taking second in 2014 and finishing as undefeated state champions the next year.
Lakeville High School teams reached the state tourney three years in a row from 2002 to 2004.
The North-South winner advances to the Class AA quarterfinals Thursday, March 10, at Xcel Energy Center.
