Section final is familiar territory for Tigers

Girls hockey team faces Northfield for place in state tourney
Farmington is in the Section 1AA girls hockey championship game, and the Tigers know what they need to do when they arrive at the rink Thursday night in Owatonna.
This is the fourth consecutive year the Tigers have reached the final, and nearly all of their players have been in at least one section title game previously.
“They know what’s ahead of them,” said coach Jon Holmes, whose team plays Northfield at 5 p.m. Thursday at Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. “At the same time, they know there’s danger in looking too far ahead. But our girls have done a good job of not looking past our next game.”
Good thing, too. Most people who follow high school girls hockey probably expected Farmington and Lakeville South to meet in the Section 1AA final. But Northfield blew up that prediction by upsetting top-seeded Lakeville South 2-1 in the semifinals last Saturday to earn a spot in the final opposite Farmington (17-10), which routed Dodge County 8-3.
Northfield goalie Maggie Malecha made 54 saves against Lakeville South and has stopped almost 95 percent of the shots she has faced this season.
The Tigers defeated Northfield 4-2 during their holiday tournament in late December, so the Raiders are not an unfamiliar opponent.
“We’d like to get a lot of shots on net, but the big thing is to get good shots, quality chances,” Holmes said. “We know Northfield has a good goalie, so we need to be taking good shots, not just throwing the puck at the goal.”
Through the first two rounds of the section playoffs, much of what Farmington sent at the opponent’s net went in. The Tigers breezed past Rochester Mayo 11-0 in the quarterfinals before defeating Dodge County.
Mayo went into the postseason with a 4-17-1 record. Given the strong likelihood that the game would be one-sided, Holmes had the Tigers concentrate on executing their systems. Against Dodge County, they tried to create scoring opportunities in transition and were successful.
Sadie Long scored the Tigers’ first two goals against Dodge County and added another in the third period for a hat trick. Junior defender Jayden Seifert had a goal and four assists on Saturday for her second five-point game of the playoffs.
“She’s been a rock star,” Holmes said of Seifert. “She’s getting us out of our zone quickly and is helping us move the puck. On the offensive end she’s taken shots when they were there but has been really good at getting the puck to other players when they’re open.”
The Tigers have had to press on in the postseason without sophomore forward Claire Enright, one of their top players. Enright had been trying to play with an injured hip before shutting it down in late January and having surgery for a torn labrum. Farmington lost its first two games after Enright left the lineup but since has won three in a row, including two postseason games.
“We’ve had to find our way without her and it took a couple of games before we decided, ‘OK, this is the team we have now,’ ” Holmes said. “And what we have is still good enough to win.”
The Tigers are trying to reach the state tournament for the third time in four years. The Tigers were Class AA consolation champions in 2017 and 2019.
The Farmington-Northfield winner will play in the state Class AA quarterfinals Thursday, Feb. 20, at Xcel Energy Center.
