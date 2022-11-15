Burnsville’s Affeldt is diving champion
Rosemount ended the Section 3AA girls swimming and diving meet with a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay, not only clinching the team championship for the Irish but ensuring they would send teams to the state meet in all three relays.
Rosemount standout Gwen Moore was instrumental in two of those relays and moved on in two individual events to fill her card for the Class AA state meet Thursday and Friday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.
Moore led off the winning 400 freestyle relay and anchored the 200 freestyle relay to a second-place finish. A junior at Rosemount, Moore also was champion in the 100 freestyle in 53.34 seconds and was second in the 200 freestyle at the Section 3AA finals Nov. 11 at Bluewater Aquatic Center in Apple Valley.
The 100 backstroke was a sweep for Rosemount, with Amelia Labno winning in 57.96 and teammate Addison Pavek clinching second in 58.78. Both girls swam under the state qualifying time and were over two seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Pavek also led the Irish’s 200 medley relay to a second-place finish to advance to State, while Labno was a member of both state-qualifying freestyle relays.
East Ridge won the 200 freestyle relay and two individual events, but it wasn’t enough to fend off the Irish, who finished with 428 points to East Ridge’s 391.
Eastview and Apple Valley each had one Section 3AA champion.
The Lightning’s Stella Bushard took the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 11.02 seconds. Teammates Emma Vogen (500 freestyle) and Madalyn Lindgren (100 breaststroke) also advanced to state with second-place section finishes.
Meanwhile, Greta Marcott of Apple Valley won the 50 freestyle sprint, reaching the wall in 24.76 to lead the rest of the field by over half a second. She followed with a second-place finish in the 100 Butterfly to fill her individual state swim allotment and will be the sole athlete representing the Eagles at the U of M.
Top individual point-getters from each SSC team included Claire Kindseth for Eagan (29), with teammates Morgan Kipka and Megan Wall each earning 28 points. Greta Marcott led Apple Valley with 37. Bushard scored 35 points for Eastview. Diver Grace Affeldt earned 20 for Burnsville and swimmer Lauren Bachmeier earned 18. Rosemount’s Moore tied Marcott as the highest-scoring individual in the section meet with 37 points.
Class AA swimming and diving championships will be decided Friday with action kicking off at 6 p.m. from the U of M. Live streaming will be available on NSPN.TV.
Affeldt is golden
In her final high school season, Grace Affeldt of Burnsville won the Section 3AA diving championship to move on to the Class AA state meet. Diving preliminaries are 6 p.m. Wednesday, with diving and swimming finals scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the University of Minnesota.
Affeldt scored 372 points over 11 dives to qualify for state for the second consecutive year. Fittingly, she was named Section 3AA Diver of the Year.
South Suburban Conference divers took three of the four top spots in the section meet. Rosemount sophomore Kelly Estebo finished third with 344.35 points and Burnsville senior Paige Calvin punched her ticket with her fourth-place finish (342.65). The top four divers from each section advance to the state meet.
Two more SSC divers rounded out the top eight in Section 3AA. Rosemount’s Sophia Savian came in at 321.70 points for sixth, while Eagan sophomore Julia Schluter was eighth with 300.10.
Senior Alison Groeller was Apple Valley’s top diver at sections, making her way to the semifinals and finishing 16th with 253.80 points.
Rosemount scored 41 team points in diving. The Irish were aided by Alana Savian’s 10th-place finish (291.85) and Peyton Simon, in her final section meet, finishing in 12th (283.60).
Top 16 results
Rosemount (RS), Eastview (ES), Eagan (EG), Burnsville (B), Apple Valley (AV).
*denotes state qualifier
200 medley relay: *Rosemount (Addison Pavek, Olivia Dolan, Emily Toenges, Ashley Swenson) 2nd; Eastview (Stella Bushard, Madalyn Lindgren, Felicia Symreng, Aimee Birmingham) 3rd; Apple Valley (Caroline Fowler, Gwen Marcott, Greta Marcott, Ruby Wiegrefe) 4th; Eagan (Claire Kindseth, Zaara Haque, Malaya Chartier, Elise Williams) 6th; Burnsville (Minerva Cardenas, Amanda Cruz, Sloane Dunn, Cori Dawson) 7th.
200 freestyle: *Gwen Moore (RS), 2nd; Emma Vogen (ES) 4th; Amelia Labno (RS) 5th; Morgan Kipka (EG) 6th; Megan Wall (EG) 7th; Lily Sisson (ES) 8th; Lauren Bachmeier (B) 11th; Julia Pearson (RS) 13th; Emma Patterson (ES) 15th; Riley Fox (RS) 16th.
200 individual medley: *Stella Bushard (ES) 1st; Madalyn Lindgren (ES) 3rd; Amber Peterson (EG) 5th; Claire Kindseth (EG) 6th; Olivia Dolan (RS) 7th; Frances Anderson (ES) 10th; Annika Arlandson (RS) 12th; Ferris Gatti (EG) 13th; Molly Vogen (ES) 15th; Katie Rucci (RS) 16th.
50 freestyle: *Greta Marcott (AV) 1st; Ashley Swenson (RS) 3rd (tie); Aimee Birmingham (ES) 3rd (tie); Emily Toenges (RS) 6th; Isla George (RS) 7th; Felicia Symreng (ES) 9th; Kallen Hoffman (RS) 10th; Elise Williams (EG) 16th.
100 butterfly: *Greta Marcott (AV) 2nd; Stella Bushard (ES) 4th; Addison Pavek (RS) 5th; Olivia Howie (RS) 8th; Felicia Symreng (ES) 9th; Emily Toenges (RS) 10th; Grace Stirratt (ES) 11th; Gwen Marcott (AV) 12th; Maggie Anderson (ES) 13th.
100 freestyle: *Gwen Moore (RS) 1st; Megan Wall (EG) 3rd; Morgan Kipka (EG) 4th; Ashley Swenson (RS) 5th; Lauren Bachmeier (B) 7th; Emma Patterson (ES) 11th; Kallen Hoffman (RS) 13th; Keira Peitersen (ES) 15th; Tara Le (EG) 16th.
500 freestyle: *Emma Vogen (ES) 2nd; Claire Kindseth (EG) 3rd; Lily Sisson (ES) 4th; Isla George (RS) 6th; Amber Peterson (EG) 7th; Annika Arlandson (RS) 8th; Julia Pearson (RS) 10th; Amy Tong (AV) 12th; Grace Stirratt (ES) 13th; Lyla Knapp (RS) 14th; Teagan Gulbrandson (EG) 16th.
200 freestyle relay: *Rosemount (Amelia Labno, Olivia Dolan, Annika Arlandson, Gwen Moore) 2nd; Eagan (Morgan Kipka, Ferris Gatti, Megan Wall, Amber Peterson) 4th; Eastview (Emma Patterson, Felicia Symreng, Madalyn Lindgren, Emma Vogen) 5th; Apple Valley (Greta Marcott, Ruby Wiegrefe, Gwen Marcott, Amelia Dahl) 6th; Burnsville (Liv Vatafu, Cori Dawson, Amanda Cruz, Lauren Bachmeier) 8th.
100 backstroke: *Amelia Labno (RS) 1st; *Addison Pavek (RS) 2nd; Maggie Anderson (ES) 7th; Ferris Gatti (EG) 9th; Aimee Birmingham (ES) 11th; Kate Deviley (ES) 12th; Katelyn Kuznar (EG) 13th; Caroline Fowler (AV) 15th; Kate Teigland (EG) 16th.
100 breaststroke: *Madalyn Lindgren (ES) 2nd; Frances Anderson (ES) 3rd; Olivia Dolan (RS) 4th; Amanda Cruz (B) 7th; Kaitlyn Mello (ES) 8th; Clara Romereim (RS) 9th; Katie Rucci (RS) 10th; Gretchen Tyler (RS) 11th; Gwen Marcott (AV) 13th; Zaara Haque (EG) 15th.
400 freestyle relay: *Rosemount (Gwen Moore, Ashley Swenson, Annika Arlandson, Amelia Labno) 1st; Eagan (Megan Wall, Ferris Gatti, Amber Peterson, Morgan Kipka) 3rd; Eastview (Stella Bushard, Emma Patterson, Lily Sisson, Emma Vogen) 4th; Burnsville (Liv Vatafu, Ema Tilbury, Minerva Cardenas, Lauren Bachmeier) 6th; Apple Valley (Amy Tong, Ruby Wiegrefe, Amelia Dahl, Caroline Fowler) 8th.
Team Scores: Rosemount 428, East Ridge 391, Hastings 347.5, Eastview 332, Eagan 233, Burnsville 137, Apple Valley 132, Park of Cottage Grove 102.5.
