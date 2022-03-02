East Ridge dethrones Eagan as team champion
East Ridge ended Eagan’s eight-year streak of Section 3AA boys swimming and diving team championships, but local schools still will be represented at this weekend’s state meet.
Among the medal favorites at state is Eagan senior Jackson Kehler, who is seeded fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and won the event two years ago. Kehler also advanced individually in the 100 butterfly, where he is the second seed among 27 state qualifiers.
The Class AA state meet starts with diving preliminaries at 6 p.m. Thursday at the University of Minnesota. Lucas Gerten of Rosemount, Owen Kipp of Eagan and Will Carrigan of Rosemount, who were the top three finishers at the Section 3AA meet, will compete in diving.
Class AA swimming preliminaries are 6 p.m. Friday, with swimming and diving finals scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
East Ridge, the Suburban East Conference champion, took the Section 3AA trophy at the Feb. 25 finals at Bluewater Aquatic Center in Apple Valley. The Raptors won four events, including all three relays, on their way to 457 points. Rosemount (368) and Eagan (301) completed the top three. Eastview and Apple Valley were seventh and eighth in the eight-team section.
Kehler, who has signed with the University of Utah, won the 200 freestyle final by more than two seconds over Rosemount’s Evan Kindseth, who also advances to state in the event. In the butterfly, Kehler won by more than one second.
Gerten scored 466.75 points on 11 dives, finishing about 80 points ahead of Kipp.
Rosemount swimmers won two section championships. Kindseth took first in the 500 freestyle by almost eight seconds. Quinlan Schroeder won the 100 breaststroke by about three-tenths of a second.
Kindseth, a senior, is seeded third at state in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle.
Edina is defending Class AA team champion and looks to be the team to beat this year. The Hornets have the top seeds in five of the 11 swimming events. The best chance for a South Suburban Conference team to finish in the top 10 might be league champion Lakeville South, which won the Section 1AA championship last week.
Section 3AA meet
Team scores
East Ridge 457, Rosemount 368, Eagan 301, Park of Cottage Grove 260, Hastings 208, Eastview 207, Apple Valley 140, Woodbury 128.
State qualifiers
Apple Valley
Joven Langseth, 100 backstroke (second, 57.98).
Eagan
Jackson Kehler, 200 freestyle (first, 1:41.32) and 100 butterfly (first, 50.03).
Owen Kipp, diving (second, 386.70).
400 freestyle relay (second, 3:16.36).
Eastview
Nicholas Phomsouvanh, 100 breaststroke (second, 1:00.35).
Rosemount
200 medley relay (second, 1:39.59).
Evan Kindseth, 200 freestyle (second, 1:43.43) and 500 freestyle (first, 4:38.96).
Matthew Warweg, 200 individual medley (second, 1:58.95)
Lucas Gerten, diving (first, 466.75).
Will Carrigan, diving (third, 275.45).
Quinlan Schroeder, 100 breaststroke (first, 1:00.07).
