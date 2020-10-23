Lakeville South girls to play for Section 1AA title
This week’s snowstorm moved many high school soccer playoff games indoors, and the Section 3AA tournaments will remain inside with both championship games taking place at the Dundas Dome on Saturday afternoon.
South Suburban Conference champion Rosemount plays Eagan in the girls section final at noon, with the boys championship game between Lakeville North and Cretin-Derham Hall scheduled for 2 p.m.
Lakeville South’s girls will try to complete their run from eighth seed to section champion when they play Owatonna in the Section 1AA final at 3 p.m. Saturday outdoors at the Owatonna Soccer Complex. The Cougars, who won just one game in the regular season, have won their first two in the playoffs.
Rosemount, 12-0-1 and ranked second in Class AA, defeated Hastings 6-1 in a Section 3AA girls semifinal Wednesday at the Irish Dome. The Irish have outscored opponents 57-5 this season, including 11-2 in its first two section games.
Senior midfielder Delaney Schultz scored twice and sophomore midfielder Taylor Heimerl had a goal and two assists for Rosemount, which raced to a 4-1 halftime lead. Kenzie Jacobson, Ava Grate and Shay Payne also scored. Jacobson’s goal was her team-leading 16th of the season.
Eagan, which defeated sixth-ranked Lakeville North 2-1 on Thursday at the Dundas Dome, has won eight consecutive games and is 9-2-2 overall. The Wildcats fell to Rosemount 5-0 on Sept. 10, which is the last time Eagan lost.
Olivia Miller’s goal in the second overtime gave Eagan its victory over Lakeville North in Thursday’s semifinal game. Miller headed in a corner kick by Ariel Lindgren. The Wildcats’ Emily Cronkhite tied the game with about 10 minutes remaining in the second half.
Louisa Shromoff scored in the first half for Lakeville North, which finished 9-2-2. Hallie Witte assisted on the Panthers’ goal.
Lakeville North looks to complete an undefeated season in its Section 3AA boys championship game against Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday. The Panthers, who won the South Suburban championship, are 11-0-2 after defeating Rosemount 1-0 in a section semifinal game Thursday. The only other unbeaten team in Class AA is Moorhead (11-0-1), which plays Maple Grove for the Section 8AA championship Thursday afternoon.
Josiah Enderson headed in a cross from Ethan Sedlacek in the second half for the only goal of the Lakeville North-Rosemount game. The shutout was the 10th in 13 games for Lakeville North; the Panthers have outscored opponents 27-3.
Rosemount finished 6-7. The Irish defeated Eagan 1-0 in overtime in the section quarterfinals to reach Thursday’s game.
Cretin-Derham Hall, the third seed in the Section 3AA boys tournament, defeated No. 2 seed Apple Valley 1-0 in overtime in a semifinal game Wednesday night at the Irish Sports Dome. CDH enters the section championship game 8-3-2.
The winning goal came on a Cretin-Derham throw-in during the second 10-minute overtime. Players from both teams scrambled to reach the ball in the penalty area before a CDH player got enough of it to nudge it into the net. Apple Valley finished 7-3-3.
Senior forward Abby Whittington scored off Grace Ebbighausen’s corner kick in the second half of Lakeville South’s Section 1AA semifinal victory over Farmington on Thursday at the Dundas Dome, sending the Cougars (3-7-3) to Saturday’s championship game at Owatonna (9-2-1). South is going for its second consecutive section title.
The Cougars started the season with five consecutive losses and did not score a goal until their seventh game. They have heated up since then, topping No. 1-seeded Rochester Century 3-2 in the opening round of the section playoffs. Lakeville South scored all three of its goals in the second half.
Lakeville South tied Farmington 2-2 in a regular-season South Suburban Conference game. The section semifinal loss ended the Tigers’ season at 5-4-4. Farmington, the fifth seed in Section 1AA, defeated Rochester Mayo 2-1 in the quarterfinals.
