Eastview to play Park for a spot in state tourney
COVID-19 and a section playoff upset interrupted what Eastview hoped would be a string of state boys basketball tournament appearances. This week the Lightning will try to pick up where they left off.
They play Park of Cottage Grove for the Class 4A, Section 3 championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Eastview High School, with the winner advancing to the state quarterfinals Tuesday, March 22, at the Target Center.
Eastview last played in the state tournament in 2019. The following year, with much of the state tournament cast returning – including current University of Wisconsin player Steven Crowl and current St. John’s player Ryan Thissen – the Lightning reached the section final only to have the rest of the season canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Last year a favored Eastview team was upset by Park in the Section 3 semifinals.
Park’s victory over Eastview last year might have been a surprise, but this season the Wolfpack have earned respect, not to mention a No. 11 ranking in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News. The publication ranked Eastview seventh.
The Wolfpack (20-8) are “well rounded, with a couple of top-end players,” Eastview coach Paul Goetz said. “(Pharrel) Payne and (Evan) Bearth are good scorers, and they have some good role players around them.”
Payne, a 6-foot-8 forward, has signed with the University of Minnesota. He was out of the lineup because of injury during some of Park’s losses this season. He had a lot to do with the Wolfpack’s 55-52 overtime victory over Eastview in the 2021 Section 3 semifinals.
“Last year we had trouble keeping up with them in the rebounding battle,” Goetz said. “They can be a physical team and we’ve got to match that.”
The Lightning improved to 21-6 with a 50-48 home-court victory over defending Section 3 champion Rosemount in Saturday’s semifinal round. Senior guard Kenji Scales scored 20 points and senior forward Kayser Hassan added 11.
“Mario Adams (seven points) had a good game for us, and Chet (Kloss), Sammy (Bolger) and Jamal (Ambrose) made big plays when we needed them,” Goetz said. “We have a lot of kids playing well right now, which is what you need this time of the year.”
Guard Anish Ramlall had 20 points and forward Sam Kuseske 13 for Rosemount (17-11), which came into Saturday with a seven-game winning streak. Irish senior guard Caleb Siwek, who averaged more than 21 points a game, was held to three in the Eastview game. Siwek became his school’s career scoring leader in the Irish’s section quarterfinal game, but on Saturday the Lightning noticed something was off.
“It looked to us like Siwek was having some trouble with his ankle, and we thought it might be tougher for him to get to the basket,” Goetz said. “We thought it might make him more of a spot-up shooter and we tried to defend aggressively in those spots.”
As the No. 1 seed in the section, Eastview had home court for Saturday’s game, and Goetz said the enthusiastic sellout crowd helped the Lightning. “You can always draw some energy from a big crowd,” he said. “Some of our guys might have been too amped up because we had trouble shooting free throws; I think we were 7-for-21.”
Eastview has won seven of its last nine games. The losses in that stretch were against South Suburban Conference champion Shakopee, which is playing for the Section 2 championship this week, and Farmington, which is in the Section 1 title game.
The Feb. 24 game against Shakopee, where the Sabers came back to win 62-59 in overtime, might ultimately benefit Eastview, Goetz said.
“I thought we outplayed them for the first 32 minutes and them it got away from us,” the coach said. “Since then, we’ve been doing some things in practice that I think will help us in those end-of-game situations.”
Siwek sets Rosemount record
Rosemount guard Caleb Siwek became the school’s all-time boys basketball career scoring leader during the Irish’s 66-53 victory over Eagan in the Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals March 9.
Siwek came into the game needing 20 points to pass 2003 Rosemount graduate Kyle Marxhausen – who was in the stands for the game – on the career scoring list. He reached that number in the second half and finished with 25 points. Siwek finished his Rosemount career with 1,439 points.
Marxhausen (1,431), Andrew Brommer (1,391) and Dave Carlson (1,390) are second through fourth on the Rosemount career scoring list.
Siwek, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 21.2 points this season. He averaged 20.1 in 2021 in helping the Irish reach the state tournament, and had a 19.6 average as a sophomore. He will play college basketball at Minnesota-Duluth.
