Section 1AA swim championship is first for the girls program
The Section 1AA girls swimming and diving title belongs to Farmington.
The Tigers, swimming in their home pool against two strong Lakeville teams on Oct. 23, rose to the top of the field with 371 points, followed by Rochester Century with 335 and Lakeville North with 292.
COVID-19 precautions required the nine teams in the section to compete in three different locations. Rochester and Northfield were the other sites for Section 1AA competition.
After results from all three venues were tabulated, the Tigers had three event victories to go with their team championship.
“This was our first section championship in the program’s 22-year history so, needless to say, it’s very special. Every swimmer and diver on the section team had season-best performances in every entry we had which definitely made a difference in the team scores,” said Farmington coach Jennifer Marshall. “For so much uncertainty throughout the season, the team stayed focused on what they could control and showed up ready to work each day. I’m incredibly proud and grateful to get to work with incredible student-athletes and their parents.”
Farmington junior Maddie Grimm was a dual winner in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 8.46 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.15). Grimm’s breaststroke time broke a Levi P. Dodge Middle School pool record previously held by Farmington’s Chelsea Gehrke (1:05.24). Sophomore Camille Gehrke was Farmington’s other individual champion. Gehrke scored 20 points for the Tigers in the 100 freestyle (53.34 seconds), winning by four-tenths of a second. Gehrke also anchored the Tigers’ 400 freestyle relay team to a second-place finish. Gehrke was joined by Sommer Krause, Sadie Krause and MacKenzie Roach, who together dropped almost 10 seconds from their previous best, finishing the race in 3:39.48.
Jordyn Schmucker led the Tigers’ diving all season and narrowly missed a first-place finish in sections. Her score of 435.35 points was less than five points out of first place, and 95 points ahead of the third-place finisher. Schmucker, a sophomore, scored 17 points for her team and will have two more years to compete with Farmington.
Lakeville North senior Katie Pattee finished her high school career with section gold. Pattee sprinted to first in the 50 freestyle, winning by .02 seconds in a time of 24.13. Then she led the Panthers’ 200 freestyle relay to first place and a pool record. Pattee and teammates Georgia Olson, Payton Warns and Izzy Satterlee dropped 1.5 seconds from their previous best, finishing in 1:37.82.
Olson was emotional about both the relay and the end of her high school career.
“I am … grateful I had the chance to be (here) for 5 years,” she said. “Everyone had awesome swims even though the meet was a month earlier than usual. It was tough knowing it was our last meet with no finals or a state to try to make it to, but we really did make the best of it … we all had so much fun.”
Lakeville North coach Dan Schneider praised his team’s section performance.
“They improved in each of their events, and as a team dropped the most time and gained more points than any other section team when comparing final points to seed points,” Schneider said. “In addition to all of the great swims, the team earned the academic gold standard with a team GPA of 3.99. I’m extremely proud of all of these girls.”
South’s best finishes came from senior standout Skyler Leverenz. Leverenz finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:55.14) and 500 freestyle (5:11.86). She easily won her events in the Farmington pool, but discovered after the meet that she was just out-touched by swimmers competing in the Rochester pool.
Leverenz also led the Cougars’ 200 freestyle relay team to third place for 32 team points. Leverenz, along with Moira Croghan, Laura Cochran and Ana Clemon, dropped three seconds off their previous best, finishing in 1:40.78.
“(Coach Tim Mitchell) and I are so grateful for the opportunities we’ve had this season. For our first head coaching gig, I don’t think we could have asked for a better group of girls,” said South co-head coach Madison McBride. “They worked really hard to make the most of what we had this year. We are so proud of what they did in the face of so many obstacles. We will miss our graduating seniors but look forward to breaking new ground next year.”
There will be no state meet this year because of COVID-19, but when results from all section meets were compared, South’s Leverenz was ninth overall in the 200 freestyle and 11th in the 500 freestyle.
For Farmington, Grimm unofficially was ninth in Minnesota in the 200 individual medley and ninth in the 100 backstroke. Schmucker’s point total in diving put her in elite company with a third-place finish, only 10 points out of first, and Camille Gehrke was 11th overall in the 100 freestyle. Farmington’s 400 freestyle relay was the 11th fastest in the state.
Lakeville North’s Pattee had the 12th fastest time in Minnesota for the 50 freestyle and 15th fastest in the 100 freestyle. In addition, North’s 200 freestyle relay had the fourth fastest time in the state, while South’s was 13th.
North outgoing senior Captain Chloe West echoed the sentiments of every swimmer: “After all the hard work and thousands of yards … we put everything we had into these last races and showed everyone what North is made of,” Panthers senior captain Chloe West said. “I’m so proud to be a Panther. I am sad to leave this team but am so excited to see all they accomplish in the future.”
Section 1AA individual finishes
200 freestyle – (South) Skyler Leverenz, second, 1:55.14; (Farmington) Anna Speratos, sixth, 1:59.33; (F) Molly Johnson, ninth, 2:01.33; (North) Helen Zenner, 10th, 2:01.42; (F) Faith Ring, 12th, 2:02.21; (S) Lauren Hanback, 15th, 2:03.65.
200 individual medley – (F) Maddie Grimm, first, 2:08.46; (N) Izzy Satterlee, third, 2:11.14; (N) Grace Gray, fifth, 2:15.16; (F) Rachel Lentsch, eighth, 2:17.57; (N) Emily Hodgin, 12th, 2:21.13; (N) Leah Loftus, 13th, 2:21.58; (S) Ava White, 14th, 2:21.61; (F) Tori Partington, 16th, 2:23.90.
50 freestyle – (N) Katie Pattee, first, 24.13; (F) Camille Gehrke, third, 24.58; (N) Georgia Olson, fourth, 24.83; (S) Ana Clemon, fifth, 24.93; (S) Laura Cochran, 10th, 25.68; (F) Boitran Nguyen, 12th, 25.86; (F) Anna Urbach, 16th, 26.41.
1 meter Diving – (F) Jordyn Schmucker, second, 435.35; (S) Daphne Fox, sixth, 288.00; (F) Brielle Field, ninth, 269.60.
100 butterfly – (F) MacKenzie Roach, sixth, 59.36; (N) Izzy Satterlee, seventh, 59.42; (F) Sadie Krause, eighth, 59.73; (S) Kayla Gross, ninth, 59.78; (N) McKenna Hultgren, 12th, 1:01.31; (N) Georgia Olson, 14th, 1:01.57; (S) Laura Cochran, 16th, 1:02.04.
100 freestyle – (F) Camille Gehrke, first, 53.34; (N) Katie Pattee, second, 53.74; (F) Sommer Krause, third, 54.94; (N) Payton Warns, fourth, 54.97; (S) Ana Clemon, sixth, 55.14; (S) Lauren Hanback, 11th, 56.25.
500 freestyle – (S) Skyler Leverenz, second, 5:11.86; (F) Anna Speratos, fifth, 5:21.80; (F) Molly Johnson, seventh, 5:25.24; (N) Helen Zenner, eighth, 5:26.90; (S) Ava White, 11th, 5:33.04; (F) Tori Partington, 12th, 5:34.35; (N) Ashley Miranda-Limon, 16th, 5:35.77.
100 backstroke – (F) Sadie Krause, fourth, 1:00.58; (N) Payton Warns, sixth, 1:02.14; (F) Sommer Krause, seventh, 1:02.87; (N) McKenna Hultgren, eighth, 1:03.03; (N) Payton Hultgren, ninth, 1:03.48; (F) Katelynn Radke, 16th, 1:06.07.
100 breaststroke – (F) Maddie Grimm, first, 1:05.15; (F) Faith Ring, fourth, 1:08.19; (N) Grace Gray, sixth, 1:08.63; (F) MacKenzie Roach, eighth, 1:09.57; (F) Rachel Lentsch, ninth, 1:09.82; (S) Maddy Rateliff, 11th, 1:10.77; (N) Leah Loftus, 14th, 1:12.95.
