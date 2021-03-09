Lakeville North boys defend title this week
Defending champion Lakeville North will be challenged by strong teams such as Lakeville South and Northfield when the Section 1AA boys swimming and diving meet resumes Friday in Rochester.
The section diving competition was completed Wednesday (after this edition went to press). The swimming competition takes place in two sessions Friday at Rochester Rec Center, with both Lakeville teams and Farmington meeting Northfield in the 4 p.m. session. Action will be streamed live on RochesterSwimming.org.
Northfield enters the section meet as the team to beat after decisively winning the Big 9 Conference meet last week. Northfield’s 200-yard medley relay team is just one-tenth of a second from a state-qualifying time. The Raiders also had individual champions in Erik Larson (individual medley) and Ryan Malecha (butterfly). Rochester Century had two relay victories and individual wins from freestyle specialist Owen Nord, but Century lacked the depth to put forward a strong challenge against the Raiders and finished a distant second.
The Panthers of Lakeville North boast returning state qualifier Marcus Satterlee and senior Owen Teague, a huge addition to North’s line-up, in their attempt to repeat last year’s championship. They will rely heavily on seniors Tayen Klinkner and Sean Larkin, sophomores Jack MacLeod and Justus Ray, and freshman Cooper Krance to anchor their relay lineup and score points in individual races.
Farmington junior Brandon Wilcek is favored in the breaststroke. He’s also expected to team with Josh Budde, Nicholas Bellefeuille and Derek Keehn on a medley relay that could steal the top spot. Farmington holds a top-20 medley relay time in Minnesota. Budde (backstroke) and Keehn (freestyle) are contenders for individual titles as well.
Lakeville South comes off its South Suburban Conference championship season hungry for more acclaim. The Cougars and Northfield boast the most depth of the nine Section 1AA teams. Gage Boushee is the only South swimmer who competed at state last year, but the Cougars are a talented team. Seniors Aaron Cavanaugh, Andrew Cavanaugh and Matt Craig will be joined by juniors Max Kasal and Dalton Bild in their team’s quest for the section title. They enter Rochester with the fastest 200 freestyle relay time in the section and should accumulate big points in all three relays. Kasal narrowly missed state last year and is a contender to advance, while Bild also has strong potential to qualify for state.
Ethan Yao of Rochester Mayo is a backstroke favorite and currently has the fastest seed time in the 200 freestyle. Yao has the potential to take points sorely needed by other teams in their attempts to secure the team championship.
The top two swimmers in each event advance to the state meet, as does anybody who beats a state qualifying standard. Individual swimmers are allowed to compete in no more than two individual events and four events total.
Qualifying swimmers and divers will compete in the state Class AA meet March 18-19 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota. Diving competition is at noon March 18.
The state swimming competition is finals-only. There will be no preliminaries this year because of COVID-19 considerations. Swimming finals will take place in two sections, starting at noon and 6 p.m. on March 19. Swimmers from sections 1, 3, 5 and 7 will compete at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.