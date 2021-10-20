No. 2-ranked South boys upset in final
If there’s such a thing as a “good” loss, Lakeville North might have had it Sept. 23.
The Panthers, leading the South Suburban Conference girls soccer standings, appeared to be rolling until they ran into Lakeville South, losing 1-0 in a game where the only goal came on a penalty kick.
That forced the Panthers to reassess where they were, compared to where they wanted to be.
“We were complacent,” said senior midfielder McKenna Lehman, a Ms. Soccer award finalist. “We thought it would be an easy game, and then we lost. That was a turning point for us. After that our training started to ramp up and we played with more intensity.”
North hasn’t lost since. Its winning streak stands at eight following a 5-0 victory over Farmington in the Class 3A, Section 1 championship game Tuesday night. The Panthers have outscored opponents 22-2 during the streak, including seven shutouts.
Lakeville North advances to the state Class 3A tournament next week. The Panthers’ quarterfinal game could be Oct. 26, 27 or 28, but they won’t know the date or opponent until Saturday.
The Class 3A tournament looks particularly strong, but sixth-ranked Lakeville North (15-2-1) is hoping for a high seed. To make their case, the Panthers can point to a 4-2 victory over Rosemount in September. It’s the only loss of the season for Rosemount, which also qualified for the Class 3A tourney by defeating Eagan 1-0 in the Section 3 final Tuesday.
“We’ll find out Saturday when they do the seedings, but we’ve shut out our last four opponents so hopefully that will be good for something,” North coach Brian Lehman said.
Farmington (10-7-2) defeated Lakeville South in a shootout in the Section 1 semifinals. Lakeville North was the favorite in the final, but the Panthers had already learned their lesson about overconfidence.
“Farmington has a very good team,” Brian Lehman said. “I picked them to be in this game.”
But a skillful Lakeville North team overpowered the Tigers. North has four players with at least nine goals this season. Just as they have all season, the Panthers spread the wealth in the section final.
“We had five goals from four different players, and they were all brilliant goals,” Brian Lehman said. “The girls are playing really well together right now. We want to build out from the back and we’ve been playing well on defense for a while, which is helping us create chances.”
Ashley Bennett and McKenna Lehman scored in the first half against Farmington. Bennett also scored in the second half, as did Abby Ruhland and Arianna Balgobin. North goalkeeper Mallorie Benhart earned the shutout.
Lakeville North has three players (McKenna Lehman, Ruhland and Bennett) with at least 10 goals this season, and senior forward Jocelyn Rowe has nine goals in 10 games.
With players coming in from different club programs, getting in sync as a high school team can be problematic. “On some teams that can take time, but we were able to mesh and bond pretty quickly,” McKenna Lehman said. “Most of us play together at least part of the year, and we all have the same goals.”
One of which was achieved Tuesday when the Panthers qualified for the state tournament for the 10th time since 2009.
Section 1 boys: Rochester Mayo 2, Lakeville South 0
Until Tuesday, Lakeville South was one of two undefeated teams in Class 3A boys soccer. The number was whittled to one when Rochester Mayo upset the Cougars 2-0 in the Section final at Lakeville South High School.
Mayo scored a goal in each half and withstood the Cougars’ attack to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2015. The Spartans won their last two games on the road to earn their section championship.
Lakeville South was trying to return to the state tourney after qualifying in 2019, the last time a state high school tournament was held. The Cougars, ranked second in Class 3A, finished 14-1-1.
The lone remaining unbeaten team in Class 3A is Minneapolis Southwest (14-0-2), which moved on to state by winning the Section 6 championship.
Lakeville South, the South Suburban Conference champion, didn’t lack opportunities in the section final. The Cougars had 10 shots on goal, a number of them quality chances, but were playing from behind from the 15-minute mark when Mayo scored its first goal.
Senior Loic Mesanvi, who led Lakeville South with 24 goals, missed part of the game after being injured in the first half, although he did return to the game during the second half.
