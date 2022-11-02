Farmington wins girls team championship
With a second consecutive Section 1 title in its pocket, Lakeville North now can aim for a bigger prize – the state Class 3A boys cross country championship.
The Panthers were ranked first in the enrollment class for a significant chunk of the season before dropping to second behind defending state champion Wayzata in the final regular-season state coaches association poll. But they showed they were ready for the state meet with a convincing 59-point victory at the Oct. 27 Section 1 meet in Owatonna.
Section boys runner-up Lakeville South also advanced to the state meet.
On the girls side, Farmington prevailed in a close four-way duel for two state meet spots. Northfield took the second state berth, finishing seven points behind Farmington. Owatonna (three points behind Northfield) and Lakeville South (seven points behind Northfield) narrowly missed sending their teams to the Class 3A meet.
The girls Class 3A race at the state meet is 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Olaf College. The boys Class 3A race is at 10:30.
Lakeville North runners took the top three places in the Section 1 boys race, with senior Andrew Casey successfully defending his individual championship, finishing in 15 minutes, 34.63 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. North seniors Bryce Stachewicz (15:52.47) and Ethan Kimmel (15:57.00) were second and third, and another North senior, Niko Angell, was fifth in 15:58.47. Matthew Hendricks was North’s fifth scoring runner, placing eighth in 16:08.59.
Angell and Hendricks ran personal bests at the Section 1 meet.
The top five individuals were Lakeville runners as South senior Ethan Starfield took fourth. Sophomore Aiden Jakubic also placed in the top 10, finishing ninth in 16:22.52. Owen Johnson (18th), Angel Marcial-Torres (20th) and Quinn McManus (27th) also counted toward South’s team total.
Lakeville South is in the boys state team competition for the second year in a row and fourth time overall. This will be the eighth time since the 2005 Lakeville high school split that Lakeville North’s boys have run at state.
Wayzata, Lakeville North and Rosemount were the top three teams in the last regular-season state Class 3A ranking. Lakeville North defeated Section 3 champion Rosemount by two points at the Ev Berg Invitational in Owatonna, then by one point at the South Suburban Conference meet.
The Panthers are seeking to be the first Lakeville team since Lakeville High School in 1994 to win a state boys cross country championship.
Casey is ranked fifth individually in Class 3A. Top-ranked Noah Breker of Robbinsdale Armstrong was state runner-up last year. Defending Class 3A champion Nick Gilles of Minnetonka also will be in the state field.
Farmington junior Mason Sullivan advanced to state individually after finishing 13th in the Section 1 meet in 16:33.19. The top six individuals who aren’t members of the two qualifying teams advance to the state meet.
Farmington returns to the state girls meet after finishing fifth in Class 3A last year. The Tigers placed four runners in the top 14 at the Section 1 meet to hold off challenges from Northfield, Owatonna and Lakeville South.
Lakeville runners took the top two individual places, with Lakeville South sophomore Claire Vukovics winning in 18:36.98 and North eighth-grader Savanna Varbanov finishing second in 18:42.55. Top Farmington runner was junior Mariah Fenske, who was third in 18:49.54. It was another big-meet victory for Vukovics, who also won the individual championship at the South Suburban Conference meet.
Farmington junior Mackenzy Lippold was fifth in 19:00.54. Eighth-grader Lauren Lansing and ninth-grader Sophia Venning placed 11th and 14th. Also counting toward Farmington’s team total was sophomore Brylee Cavanaugh, who finished 31st.
Farmington is ranked sixth in Class 3A. The top four teams in the Class 3A poll – Wayzata, Minnetonka, Mounds View and Prior Lake – also advanced to state. Edina, the 2021 state champion, did not qualify for state after finishing third in its section.
Two more South Suburban Conference schools, Eastview and Eagan, will be part of the Class 3A girls team race after finishing first and second in the Section 3 meet last week.
Class 3A, Section 1
BOYS TEAM SCORES
Lakeville North 19 (state qualifier), Lakeville South 78 (state qualifier), Rochester Mayo 90, Owatonna 114, Northfield 124, Farmington 127, Rochester John Marshall 178, Rochester Century 183.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Lakeville North
1. Andrew Casey, 15:34.63; 2. Bryce Stachewicz, 15:52.47; 3. Ethan Kimmel, 15:57.00; 5. Niko Angell, 15:58.47; 8. Matthew Hendricks, 16:08.59; 11. Chase Altergott, 16:27.01; 15. Charles Sery, 16:40.50.
Lakeville South
4. Ethan Starfield, 15:57.19; 9. Aiden Jakubic, 16:22.52; 18. Owen Johnson, 16:44.09; 20. Angel Marcial-Torres, 16:53.29; 27. Quinn McManus, 17:28.47; 35. Logan Kluck, 17:46.85; 42. Adam Cavanaugh, 17:54.57.
Others
6. Ryan Gwaltney, Rochester Mayo, 16:02.70; 7. Trevor Hiatt, Owatonna, 16:05.29; 10. Nathan Amundson, Northfield, 16:23.07; 12. Lucas Cramer, Rochester Mayo, 16:32.11; 13. Mason Sullivan, Farmington, 16:33.19; 14. Lucas Olson, Rochester Mayo, 16:35.09.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
Farmington 64 (state qualifier), Northfield 71 (state qualifier), Owatonna 74, Lakeville South 76, Rochester Century 108, Lakeville North 123, Rochester John Marshall 209, Rochester Mayo 214.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Farmington
3. Mariah Fenske, 18:49.94; 5. Mackenzy Lippold, 19:00.54; 11. Lauren Lansing, 19:18.85; 14. Sophia Venning, 19:37.46; 31. Brylee Cavanaugh, 20:34.91; 39. Lillian Reuss, 20:54.80; 46. Marianah Scott, 21:41.72.
Northfield
7. Caley Graber, 10:07.71; 10. Peyton Quaas, 19:17.28; 17. Makayah Petricka, 19:51.28; 18. Addison Enfield, 19:52.76; 19. Anna Forbord, 19:56.24; 23. Claire Casson, 20:07.24; 29. Claire Forbord, 20:29.93.
Others
1. Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South, 18:36.98; 2. Savanna Varbanov, Lakeville North, 18:42.55; 4. Carsyn Brady, Owatonna, 18:54.60; 6. Jazzlyn Hanenberger, Rochester Century, 19:04.09; 8. Kendra Melby, Owatonna, 19:09.18; 9. Ryana Mathis, Rochester John Marshall, 19:11.53.
