Farmington, Owatonna reach final
COVID-19 prevented a Farmington-Owatonna playoff meeting last year but now there’s nothing in the two schools’ path – except each other.
They’ll play in the Class 4A, Section 1 boys basketball championship game at 6 p.m. Friday at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester. Farmington’s players and coaches expect it to be loud – with their fans supplying a lot of the noise.
The Tigers’ crowd made its presence known March 12 when Farmington defeated South Suburban Conference rival Lakeville South 55-47 in the section semifinals at Farmington High School. That begs the question: What’s it going to be like if the Tigers win one more?
“The Farmington community, they show up,” coach Tharen Johnson said. “I expect a big crowd. It’s just fun.”
“They give us a lot of motivation, keep us going,” said Tigers senior Brendan Ebel. “If we get behind, they bring us back and keep us in games if we need it.”
The Tigers might have had a chance to make some noise in last year’s section tournament. They were scheduled to be at home against Owatonna in the semifinals when COVID-19 interfered and forced Farmington to forfeit. Owatonna went on to defeat Lakeville South in the section final and advance to the state tournament.
Farmington’s victory over Lakeville South put them in a section championship for the first time since 2020. The Tigers will try to reach the state tournament for the second time in school history, with the other appearance in 1937.
They needed to win another battle with Lakeville South to advance. Farmington (21-7) won all three of its games against the Cougars this season by a combined 14 points.
“They knew a lot of our plays and we knew most of theirs, so it’s about all those hustle things, getting extra rebounds and diving on the floor for loose balls, moving the ball and playing as a team on offense,” Johnson said. “I thought our guys, even when they took some of our plays away, we still found the open shooter. We didn’t hit all of them, but we hit enough.”
The teams were tied 20-20 at halftime and 32-32 in the second half. Then back-to-back baskets by Farmington, the second being a three-pointer by Connor Todd, put the Tigers ahead to stay.
Farmington prefers a fast tempo, but Lakeville South’s defense wasn’t having it. The 55 points were a season-low for Farmington, yet the Tigers still found a way to win.
“We had some good matchups. We can handle the ball and shoot, so we thought if we could just run our offense, we’ll get the open shot even if we have to slow it down,” said Ebel, who scored 10 points.
Senior forward Kyle Hrncir led Farmington with 15. Baiden Bean, a guard, also had 10 points and center Zach Cochnauer scored nine.
“We still tried to run but didn’t get a ton of transition baskets,” Johnson said. “(Lakeville South) did a great job of getting back on defense. Our guys executed the plays we ran. We had nice interior passing from Kyle and Zach and Brendan to get some of those ‘and-one’ baskets in the second half.”
Sam Fliehe and Damarcus Burks scored 10 points each for Lakeville South (17-11), with Connor Beauchamp adding nine.
Owatonna 83, Lakeville North 66
Defending Class 4A, Section 1 champion Owatonna returned to the section final by defeating Lakeville North 83-66 on Saturday. Senior guards Braden Williams and Ty Creger combined for 54 points, with Williams scoring a game-high 29. Forward Evan Dushek added 15 for the Huskies (26-2), who won their 20th consecutive game.
Lakeville North, playing its first true away game in a section tournament since 2011, was led by sophomore guard Jack Robison with 22 points. Hudson Vaith (14 points), Brayden Manning (12) and Nolan Winter (10) also scored in double figures for the Panthers. But Lakeville North struggled from the free-throw line (9-for-18) and three-point arc (7-for-22).
Lakeville North finished 19-9. North reached the state tournament eight years in a row from 2012-19, winning the Class 4A championship in 2014 and getting to the title game three other times. In 2020, the Panthers reached the Section 3 final before COVID-19 forced the rest of the season to be canceled. They got to the Section 3 semifinals last year before losing to Rosemount.
