SEC volleyball is in Ava Moes’ future

Lakeville South star has seen plenty of high-level competition
First, Ava Moes believed she had chosen the ideal coach. Later, she settled on what she believes to be the ideal college.
One of the best volleyball players in Lakeville South history, Moes committed to the University of Tennessee during her junior year and signed a National Letter of Intent with the Volunteers in November. She will start her career in the Southeastern Conference this summer after playing one more club season.
In reality, she chose a coach before she chose a college. It just so happened that the coach, Eve Rackham Watt, wasn’t at Tennessee at the time.
“It’s a funny story. I actually started talking with her when she was the recruiting coordinator at North Carolina,” Moes said. “I loved her passion for the sport. Then she became the head coach at Tennessee, and I decided to check out that program. When I took the first of two official visits there, I thought the girls in the volleyball program were great and I fell in love with the campus. Tennessee also has a really strong engineering program, and that’s what I want to study.”
Moes, a 6-foot-3 senior, is expected to be an attacker and blocker for Tennessee. “I’ll go there as a pin hitter,” she said. “That’s what I’ve been most of my high school and club career.”
“She’s a really versatile hitter,” said Eastview senior Lauren Crowl, a friend and club teammate of Moes. “Ava can hit it with power, and she can place it. She’s the kind of player who can take over a match.”
Moes racked up 123 kills this season despite limited opportunities. Lakeville South played just eight matches this fall, and five of them went the minimum three sets.
The Cougars were 6-2 and tied for sixth in the final state Class 3A rankings. Their only losses were to No. 2-ranked Lakeville North and No. 3 Eagan. With one of their most talented teams, the Cougars looked to be a postseason threat – if there had been a postseason.
Moes was one of five players from Lakeville South to sign with colleges last month, the others being Jasmine Weidemann (South Dakota State), Payton Willman (St. Thomas), Teagan Starkey (Concordia-St. Paul) and Kendyl Storlie (Judson).
Playing high-level college volleyball was a priority for Moes, who played five varsity seasons in the talent-rich South Suburban Conference and belongs to a nationally prominent club program (Northern Lights).
“I enjoy that challenge, and playing in a conference like the SEC is definitely something I wanted,” she said.
She played in the state tournament as a sophomore at Lakeville South, and the Cougars defeated Lakeville North in a memorable five-set Class 3A, Section 1 final. That was the match where Weidemann saved a ball with her foot and South turned it into the section-winning point. Lakeville South went on to finish fourth in the state tournament.
The 2020 season brought mixed emotions for the Cougars. They won six of their eight matches but couldn’t play after Nov. 4 because of COVID-19 issues (the season ended for all teams Nov. 20 with the state-ordered “pause” on high school and youth athletics). If the high school season had been moved to spring as initially proposed by the Minnesota State High School League, it might have forced Lakeville South’s top players to choose between high school volleyball and club volleyball.
Asked if the Cougars were happy to have played in the fall even though they didn’t complete the season, Moes said, “that’s a tough one. The seniors on our team have talked about that. I think we’re glad to have played in the fall because there’s no guarantee we’d have played later. We wanted one more chance to play high school volleyball because there’s nothing like playing with your friends and for your school.”
The Moes volleyball era at Lakeville South won’t be over when Ava leaves for Tennessee. Her younger sister Emily, a sophomore, is a college prospect in volleyball and lacrosse (Emily scored 53 goals for the lacrosse team as an eighth-grader in 2019).
“I’m biased of course, but I’m her biggest fan,” Ava said. “She’s so athletic, and she’s better in the back row than I ever was.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.