Schedules announced for local football teams

Lakeville North and Lakeville South rarely give ground in their football rivalry. The teams will play their 2020 game Oct. 30 at Lakeville South.

 Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

Rosemount vs. Lakeville North among the opening-night highlights

High school football teams in Dakota County have a season again, and now they have schedules.

Schedules for teams in the Dakota County Tribune and Sun Thisweek Newspapers coverage area were announced last week, with opening night for the six-game regular season Friday, Oct. 9. That night’s games include a duel between Metro South district heavyweights Rosemount and Lakeville North, to be played at Lakeville North High School.

The regular season concludes Wednesday, Nov. 11, leaving 2 1/2 weeks for a postseason before the Minnesota State High School League-mandated season end date of Nov. 28. Although the postseason procedure has not been finalized, the South Suburban Conference master schedule has dates in November designated for playoff games. Those likely would be played within districts to determine district champions.

MSHSL executive director Erich Martens said during a board of directors meeting last week the organization has not budgeted for fall state tournaments because COVID-19 concerns. Other fall sports such as soccer, cross country, volleyball and girls swimming and diving are expected to conclude their seasons with section competition.

Regular-season football games will take place mostly within subdistricts with a few exceptions. Those include Eastview playing East Ridge on Oct. 9 and defending state Class 6A champion Wayzata visiting Burnsville to close the regular season Nov. 11. Apple Valley has both participants in the 2019 Section 5A championship game on its schedule – defending champion Chaska (Nov. 6) and St. Thomas Academy (Oct. 30).

Attendance is expected to be limited to 250 to comply with Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. Soccer games have a 250-spectator limit, with people who are planning to attend needing to be on a pass list.

Following is the regular-season schedule for teams from the Dakota County Tribune and Sun Thisweek area. All games will have 7 p.m. kickoffs.

Friday, Oct. 9

Burnsville at Lakeville South

Eagan at Farmington

Rosemount at Lakeville North

East Ridge at Eastview

Hopkins at Apple Valley

Thursday, Oct. 15

Lakeville North at Burnsville

Farmington at Rosemount

Lakeville South at Eastview

Apple Valley at Bloomington Jefferson

Anoka at Eagan

Friday, Oct. 23

Eastview at Lakeville North

Burnsville at Farmington

Rosemount at Eagan

Lakeville South at Prior Lake

Park of Cottage Grove at Apple Valley

Friday, Oct. 30

Eagan at Burnsville

St. Thomas Academy at Apple Valley

Lakeville North at Lakeville South

Farmington at Eastview

Rosemount at Champlin Park

Friday, Nov. 6

Lakeville South at Farmington

Burnsville at Rosemount

Eastview at Eagan

Lakeville North at White Bear Lake

Apple Valley at Chaska

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Farmington at Lakeville North

Eastview at Rosemount

Apple Valley at Henry Sibley

Wayzata at Burnsville

Eagan at Lakeville South

Potential postseason dates

Tuesday, Nov. 17; Saturday, Nov. 21; Friday, Nov. 27; Saturday, Nov. 28.

