Schedules announced for local football teams

Rosemount vs. Lakeville North among the opening-night highlights
High school football teams in Dakota County have a season again, and now they have schedules.
Schedules for teams in the Dakota County Tribune and Sun Thisweek Newspapers coverage area were announced last week, with opening night for the six-game regular season Friday, Oct. 9. That night’s games include a duel between Metro South district heavyweights Rosemount and Lakeville North, to be played at Lakeville North High School.
The regular season concludes Wednesday, Nov. 11, leaving 2 1/2 weeks for a postseason before the Minnesota State High School League-mandated season end date of Nov. 28. Although the postseason procedure has not been finalized, the South Suburban Conference master schedule has dates in November designated for playoff games. Those likely would be played within districts to determine district champions.
MSHSL executive director Erich Martens said during a board of directors meeting last week the organization has not budgeted for fall state tournaments because COVID-19 concerns. Other fall sports such as soccer, cross country, volleyball and girls swimming and diving are expected to conclude their seasons with section competition.
Regular-season football games will take place mostly within subdistricts with a few exceptions. Those include Eastview playing East Ridge on Oct. 9 and defending state Class 6A champion Wayzata visiting Burnsville to close the regular season Nov. 11. Apple Valley has both participants in the 2019 Section 5A championship game on its schedule – defending champion Chaska (Nov. 6) and St. Thomas Academy (Oct. 30).
Attendance is expected to be limited to 250 to comply with Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. Soccer games have a 250-spectator limit, with people who are planning to attend needing to be on a pass list.
Following is the regular-season schedule for teams from the Dakota County Tribune and Sun Thisweek area. All games will have 7 p.m. kickoffs.
Friday, Oct. 9
Burnsville at Lakeville South
Eagan at Farmington
Rosemount at Lakeville North
East Ridge at Eastview
Hopkins at Apple Valley
Thursday, Oct. 15
Lakeville North at Burnsville
Farmington at Rosemount
Lakeville South at Eastview
Apple Valley at Bloomington Jefferson
Anoka at Eagan
Friday, Oct. 23
Eastview at Lakeville North
Burnsville at Farmington
Rosemount at Eagan
Lakeville South at Prior Lake
Park of Cottage Grove at Apple Valley
Friday, Oct. 30
Eagan at Burnsville
St. Thomas Academy at Apple Valley
Lakeville North at Lakeville South
Farmington at Eastview
Rosemount at Champlin Park
Friday, Nov. 6
Lakeville South at Farmington
Burnsville at Rosemount
Eastview at Eagan
Lakeville North at White Bear Lake
Apple Valley at Chaska
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Farmington at Lakeville North
Eastview at Rosemount
Apple Valley at Henry Sibley
Wayzata at Burnsville
Eagan at Lakeville South
Potential postseason dates
Tuesday, Nov. 17; Saturday, Nov. 21; Friday, Nov. 27; Saturday, Nov. 28.
