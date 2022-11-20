Rosemount reached Prep Bowl for first time since 2013
Rosemount leaned on its defense and the defense responded as the Irish reached a state high school football championship game for the fourth time in school history.
The Irish held Eden Prairie to one touchdown and their defense made a game-saving play with less than four minutes remaining in their 14-10 Class 6A semifinal victory Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Rosemount (12-0) will play Maple Grove in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Rosemount has played for the Minnesota large-school championship three other times, winning in 1981 and taking second in 2010 and 2013.
Maple Grove (12-0) advanced to the Prep Bowl by defeating 2021 champion Lakeville South 14-7 in the other Class 6A semifinal Thursday.
The Irish have relied on the time-honored formula of rushing and defense to reach the Prep Bowl. They have thrown only seven passes in four playoff games, including none against Eden Prairie. They made it clear they would stick with the ground game as long as it was working and they had the lead, and they led for the majority of Friday’s game.
Rosemount, after winning the coin toss and deferring its choice until the second half, was going to put its defense on the field to start. Or so everyone thought. It turned out the Irish kicked off and got the ball when Jermaine Richardson recovered the Eden Prairie returner’s fumble at the Eagles’ 29-yard line. Several plays later Jackson Ganser put the Irish ahead with a 17-yard touchdown run.
Eden Prairie’s Liam Berndt scored on a 17-yard run with 2 minutes, 11 seconds left in the second quarter. That made it 7-7, but the game wasn’t tied for long.
The Eagles attempted a squib kickoff to keep it away from Rosemount’s dangerous return men. But the ball didn’t go far before the Irish’s Kyson Leenderts covered it at the Rosemount 43, giving his team excellent field position. Ganser ran for 40 yards on first down. Richardson eventually scored on a 3-yard run with 17 seconds left in the first half.
Eden Prairie pulled within 14-10 on a 39-yard field goal with 10:33 remaining. Rosemount ran about five minutes off the clock before punting and tackling the Eden Prairie returner at the 6-yard line.
A 68-yard pass on first down quickly put the Eagles in position to threaten Rosemount’s lead. But on a first-down play at the Rosemount 22, Irish defensive back Abid Alam pulled the ball away from Berndt and linebacker Justin Cave recovered.
Eden Prairie had one more chance from its own 30 with 1:22 remaining and no time outs, but the Eagles couldn’t get past the Rosemount 40 before losing the ball on downs.
All of Rosemount’s 250 offensive yards were on the ground, with Ganser (70 yards), quarterback Landon Danner (67 yards) and Will Priest (56 yards) leading the Irish.
