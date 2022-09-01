Irish shut out first three opponents
Rosemount started the season ranked first in Class 3A girls soccer and so far the poll voters’ faith in the Irish has not been misplaced.
The Irish, fourth in last year’s state tournament, have jumped to a 3-0 record, with the most recent victory 2-0 over Andover in the finals of the Great Northern Shootout at Duluth East High School last weekend. Rosemount shut out each of its first three opponents.
Rilyn Rintoul and Taylor Heimerl scored in the Andover game, with Olivia Bohl and Allison Wrobleski assisting. Jordan Hecht, in her fourth season as a varsity goalkeeper, earned the shutout.
Shay Payne scored in Rosemount’s 1-0 victory over Woodbury in the first round of the Duluth tournament. The Irish opened their season with a 5-0 victory over Waconia on Aug. 25, with Heimerl scoring three goals and Rintoul getting the other two.
Rosemount faces a 2-1 East Ridge team at 7 p.m. Thursday at Irish Stadium. The next game will be the biggest test of Rosemount’s season so far; the Irish travel to defending Class 3A champion Stillwater for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday, Sept. 6. Stillwater was third in the state preseason rankings.
The South Suburban Conference schedule starts Wednesday, Sept. 7, with Rosemount facing Prior Lake at home at 7 p.m.
Three other South Suburban Conference girls teams are undefeated so far in their non-conference schedules – Lakeville North, Apple Valley and Prior Lake. Ninth-ranked Lakeville North defeated Owatonna 5-0 on Aug. 27, following a 2-0 victory at Minneapolis Washburn on Aug. 25. The Panthers play at Stillwater at 5 p.m. Thursday before their home opener against Apple Valley at 7 p.m. Sept. 7.
Apple Valley started with back-to-back 1-0 victories over Tartan and Simley before defeating Richfield 4-1 on Tuesday night. Makayla Moran scored two goals in the Richfield game, both in the second half. Ashlyn Derosier had a goal and assist, and Maddie Londgren also scored. The Eagles play Irondale in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Johnny Cake Ridge Park.
Boys soccer
Eastview had jumped to sixth in the state Class 3A boys soccer poll after a 2-1 start. The victories were against Hastings and Minneapolis Washburn last week, while the loss was 4-3 to fourth-ranked Stillwater on Tuesday at Lightning Stadium. There were five goals in a wild second half of the Stillwater game, with the Ponies scoring three of them.
Senior forward Asher Ozuzu scored two of Eastview’s goals against Stillwater and Nick Karam had the other. Ozuzu and Karam scored twice each in a 4-0 victory over Hastings.
It’s been a rough start in non-conference play for the remaining nine South Suburban Conference teams, none of which had winning records following Tuesday’s action. Rosemount, which placed second in the 2021 Class 3A tournament, has started 0-2-1 this season, including a 1-0 home loss to Chanhassen on Monday. Defending conference champion Lakeville South was 0-2 after one-goal losses to Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Owatonna.
Volleyball
Lakeville North, which placed fifth in the 2021 state Class 4A volleyball tournament, did not ease into its 2022 schedule. The Panthers, fifth in the state preseason rankings, faced teams ranked in the top six in their opening two matches.
North won the first two sets of its Aug. 25 match against third-ranked Champlin Park before the Rebels rallied to win in five, taking the final set 15-13. There was no fifth-set drama in Tuesday’s home opener against sixth-ranked Chaska as North rolled to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 victory.
The Panthers will take on 2021 Class 4A runner-up East Ridge at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Seventh-ranked Eagan, the only other South Suburban Conference team in the top 10, lost in three sets to ninth-ranked Northfield in its season opener Tuesday night.
Burnsville swept Osseo 25-18, 25-12, 25-7 on Tuesday to improve to 3-0 overall. Mesaiya Bettis had 13 kills in 23 attacks to lead the Blaze. Kiylah Franke had nine kills and 10 digs. The Blaze have not dropped a set in their first three non-conference matches.
Rosemount, unranked in Class 4A, defeated Stewartville, the second-ranked team in Class 3A, in five sets in the Irish’s season opener Aug. 26. Rosemount outscored Stewartville 107-83 over the five sets and won the decisive fifth 15-6.
The Irish are 2-0 after defeating Hastings in three sets on Tuesday night. South Suburban Conference matches are scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 12.
