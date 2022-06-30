Tie for 1st at Class 3A tourney concludes Owen Rexing’s consistent season
wen Rexing was part of something unusual at the state high school golf tournament by being part of a three-way tie for first place.
At Rosemount High School, however, he had done something unprecedented. The Irish have had their share of good players, but none had ever won a state individual or team championship in boys golf (where the first state tournament was played in 1928) or girls golf (which had its first state tourney in 1977).
That was until Rexing tied Nate Stevens of Northfield and Jack Wetzel of Edina for first place in the Class 3A boys tournament June 14-15 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. The Minnesota State High School League does not play off ties at its golf tournaments; the last time there was a three-way tie was the Class 2A boys tournament in 2014.
“It’s cool, putting up a ‘W’ for Rosemount,” Rexing, a June 2022 graduate, said last week. “It would have been nice for it to be a solo win, but I’ll take what I can get. Hopefully I’ll get a little banner at school.”
Rexing started the final round of the 36-hole tournament one stroke out of the lead. He shot 3-under par 69 in the second round, the lowest score of the tournament, but was not guaranteed first place when he finished.
Rexing birdied his final hole, a 390-yard par-4, to finish at 4 under for the tournament. Stevens, the 2021 Class 3A champion who was playing in Rexing’s group, had a par putt to finish 5 under but lipped it out. Wetzel, playing several groups behind, birdied the 11th hole to reach 5 under before playing the last seven holes in 1 over.
“I felt good about my game. I wasn’t expecting to win, but I was comfortable with where I was at,” Rexing said. “I assumed Nate was going to make his putt, but I got lucky and he lipped it out.
“I got a couple good breaks, and was just hitting it well. I was hitting greens, which is super-important. If you hit greens, it makes it a lot easier to score. My tee shots were pretty solid and I was putting well. I didn’t make any big mistakes, which is really what it’s about.”
Rexing played in the 2021 state tournament, tying for 31st. A couple of adjustments made him one of the most consistent players of the 2022 season.
“I found a really consistent cut off the tee,” he said. “I had dabbled with draws and cuts, but now I try to do pretty much one thing with the ball, which eliminates a lot of the golf course. I’ve been super-efficient, not going in hazards. All those things add up to a couple strokes better this year than last year.”
Rexing was one of the top players in the South Suburban Conference, which was loaded with quality players such as Farmington’s Kyler Schwamb and Zach Rouleau, Eastview’s Tyler Wanous and Joey Rohlwing, Chase Camilli of Lakeville North, Hogan Ordal of Lakeville South and Hank Sogge of Eagan. Rexing won the Class 3A, Section 3 individual championship by four strokes and was a finalist for the Mr. Golf Minnesota award that went to Stevens.
Rexing will return to Bunker Hills next week for the Minnesota State Open, a 54-hole tournament. He will play in a number of other tournaments this summer before going to the University of St. Thomas in the fall. The Tommies are entering their second year as a Division I golf program. Their roster includes former Eastview High School player Will Frazier, a transfer from South Dakota State.
“They have a lot of guys coming in, so that should be fun,” Rexing said. “They’re pretty good already, and they’re only getting better.”
Remaining close to home for college was enticing. St. Thomas is “a good school, which matters to me,” he said. “I wasn’t going to go play at some random southern school that I had no idea about. I’m happy with the school itself, and the team.”
Mike Shaughnessy can be reached at mike.shaughnessy@apgecm.com.
