No state tournaments tough to take for some athletes

MSHSL board rejects proposal to extend playoffs beyond sections
The Minnesota State High School League board of directors denied a proposal Oct. 1 to hold any fall sports competition after the conclusion of section playoffs.
Board member Troy Stein, the athletic director at Edina High School, proposed a motion for there to be one state-level playoff game after the conclusion of each section’s finals in each sport. The motion failed 10-8.
This means the fall sports season will conclude after section playoffs later this month. Some board members voiced their concern about not having state-level playoffs. Others said expanded playoffs might be difficult to afford during the pandemic with the lack of revenue due to restrictions on attendance and therefore ticket sales.
At high schools such as Rosemount, there will be no state banners for any fall sports in 2020. Leyton Simmering, junior kicker and punter for the Irish football team, said he was upset there would be no state tournament because he thought his team would have a good shot at getting there this year.
Others at Rosemount High are concerned less with the postseason than being able to play week to week.
“Our focus is how we survive our first game and then how we go from there,” said Rosemount head football coach Jeff Erdmann.
When the Irish will play their first game is uncertain after it was announced Thursday afternoon their game Friday at Lakeville North was postponed because some Rosemount team members were in quarantine.
Some coaches are taking the opportunity to teach their players to focus more on each game rather than the end goal.
“We’re really trying to focus on approaching each match consistently,” said Smokey Vitek, head volleyball coach at Rosemount. “By taking the state tournament out of the equation, it might help us do that better.”
Vitek said she doesn’t think the decision not to expand the playoffs will change her mindset, or the team’s. “Our goal has always been to win sections,” Vitek said. “Our section will be our championship.”
Jordyn Baune, junior outside hitter for the volleyball team, said “We only have so many games, so we need to show up.”
Although there will be no state tournaments for fall sports, the volleyball and football programs at Rosemount High School have the same mentality going into this new season.
“Just the fact that we get to play this year makes me so excited,” Baune said. In August, the MSHSL board voted to move the football and volleyball seasons to spring 2021 before reversing that decision at a Sept. 21 special meeting.
“Normally when you start a season, you’re really focused on what changes are you going to make to make the program better and you’re worried about which kids you’re going to cut,” Vitek said. “This year most of our focus has been, how do we run our practices and to keep them safe.”
The MSHSL board also approved a projected calendar for winter and spring sports at its Oct. 1 virtual meeting. Winter sports will have 30 percent fewer contests and run 13 to 17 weeks. Several sports will have their seasons delayed, and the start of girls hockey and girls basketball was pushed back several weeks.
The MSHSL board has not yet acted on postseason competition for winter sports. The next meeting will be Dec. 3.
Erin Slinde is a sports journalism masters student in the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. She is a graduate of Rosemount High School and has a degree in broadcast journalism from West Virginia University, where she played Division I volleyball for four years.
