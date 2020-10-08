Just when they're ready to start, Irish's season paused

Rosemount's first two football games expected to be postponed while team is in quarantine
Rosemount has some experience coming back to the football field, which the Irish expected would give then an advantage. For now, however, they won't get to use it.
On Thursday, it was announced that Rosemount's season opener at Lakeville North on Friday had been called off because Irish team members were in quarantine. Rosemount's home game against Farmington on Oct. 15 also is unlikely to take place as scheduled; according to School District 196, Rosemount varsity and junior varsity players and football staff members have been asked to quarantine through Oct. 21. After that, the next scheduled game is Oct. 23 at Eagan.
On Monday, before news broke that Irish went into quarantine, they spoke with optimism about the 2020 season. One reason for the high hopes was a core group of experienced players.
“That experience is invaluable, especially in a shortened season like this,” coach Jeff Erdmann said. “Hopefully that will be a benefit to us at the start of the season, when it should be.”
The Irish already had big goals with a number of players returning from a 2019 team that went 7-4, including a victory at Eden Prairie in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. When the COVID-19 outbreak put football season on a “To Be Announced” basis, the players were willing to be patient. After learning in late September there would be a fall season after all, the intensity ramped up significantly.
Rosemount’s players assembled in mid-September for what were supposed to be voluntary workouts in anticipation of a spring season. “Those were walk-throughs,” said senior linebacker/running back Charlie Barnick. “The coaches wanted to see where everyone was at to get people ready for the spring.
“Once that first week hit when we found out we could play, everybody was fired up. I could tell at practice everyone was just up to speed.”
Key players for Rosemount include senior Jake Ratzlaff, who’s skilled enough that he’s not locked into a specific position although he played mostly defense last season. Ratzlaff is verbally committed to play hockey at the University of Minnesota but also could have a future as a Division I football player if he wants it.
“We’ll move him around. He has the skill set to do a lot of different things,” Erdmann said.
Barnick returns at inside linebacker, where he says his job is to “fire everybody up, know everybody’s role and hold everybody accountable,” he said.
Lineman Cameron Rother and running back Christian Graske are key returnees on offense. Graske was the Irish’s leading rusher last season. Rother is one of three returning offensive linemen that played a significant amount in 2019.
Rosemount graduated last year’s chief playmaker on offense, receiver Jonathan Mann, now at the University of Minnesota. The Irish also will have a new starter at quarterback, but they have several running back candidates to help Graske with the ball-carrying load.
“This is the deepest backfield we’ve had since I’ve been here, but we’ll see,” Erdmann said. “The guys have to earn that opportunity.”
Sophomore Leyton Simmering is expected to take over kicking and punting duties.
Barnick said the Irish have a lot of physical players and even more smart players who can identify and react quickly to what they see on the field.
For the coaches, it’s been a scramble – not only to comply with the various COVID-19 prevention guidelines but to get a team ready to play in less time than normal, and with no preseason scrimmages
“That’s our biggest concern – can we do what we need to do?” Erdmann said. “If we’re assignment sound and don’t have turnovers, we think we have an opportunity to be pretty good. And we need to have it ready because North is aggressive, great at running the ball and defending the run. We’ve got to be really square up front so we can give our guys a chance.”
Erdmann said the coaches have been too busy preparing for Week 1 to think about what’s going to happen down the road. Six regular-season games are scheduled in October and November, with a two-week playoff window at the end. “We don’t even know what kind of postseason we’re going to have,” Erdmann said.
