Three Eastview girls finish in top 10
Prior Lake and Rosemount dominated the Section 3AA cross country meet, with the two schools taking first and second in both divisions.
The No. 1-ranked Prior Lake boys finished 15 points ahead of Rosemount at the section meet Oct. 15 at Valleywood Golf Course. If the state meet was being held in 2020, the Irish boys team would have qualified for the ninth time in 11 years.
The Lakers were 20 points ahead of Rosemount in the girls team competition, although both would have advanced to state. Third-place Eastview was nine points in back of Rosemount but would have qualified three individuals for state.
With 16 schools competing in the boys and girls meets, organizers had to make some accommodations for COVID-19 protocol. Teams competed in groups of four, with the top seeds going last.
Section meets brought this year’s Minnesota high school cross country season to a close.
Boys
Prior Lake runners took four of the top five places, ending any suspense about the team competition. The individual race, however, was a battle to the wire.
Prior Lake’s Gabe Smit, ranked second in Class AA, won the 5,000-meter Section 3AA race in 16 minutes, 2.5 seconds. He got to the finish just ahead of Rosemount senior Brennen Peterson, who recorded the same time.
The Section 3AA meet would have featured the No. 1-ranked runner in Class AA, Eastview senior Gabriel Mahlen, but Mahlen was unable to compete after being injured in the South Suburban Conference championships Oct. 10.
Sophomore Will Harder (sixth, 16:24.0) and junior Cole Adams (seventh, 16:32.0) also placed in the top 10 for Rosemount, ranked eighth in Class AA. Seniors Elliott Nicholson (12th, 16:46.9) and Anders Roback (16:56.9) also counted toward the Irish’s team score. Pranav Vijay was 18th and Micah Beise finished 24th.
Eastview entered the Section 3AA meet ranked sixth in Class AA, but Mahlen’s absence was one reason the Lightning dropped to fifth in their final meet of the season. Hunter Dunne, a junior, finished 10th individually in 16:45.4, which would have been good enough for a place in the state meet. Jack Hanson (27th), Max Leach (37th), Grant Piller (43rd) and Sam Setterlund (44th) were the rest of the Lightning’s top five.
Eagan was fourth among Section 3AA boys teams. The Wildcats’ top two runners, seniors Michael Marshall (19th, 17:01.8) and Samuel Marshall (21st, 17:03.6), would have qualified for the state meet. Arlan Hegenbarth was 22nd and Andre Huston 34th for the Wildcats.
Apple Valley and Burnsville were 10th and 11th. Leading the Eagles were junior Abdikafi Khalif, who was 31st, and ninth-grader Andrew Prochnow, who finished 46th.
Burnsville’s top runner was senior Matthew Krzmarzick, who placed 25th. Zachary Friedman was 36th and Everett Sandbo 45th for the Blaze.
Girls
Rosemount senior Makayla Bishop finished fifth individually in 19:22.2 and led the Irish team to second place.
Ninth-grader Daisy Islas (19:51.2), senior Abby McNeil (19:55.3) and ninth-grader Lily Peterson (19:57.2) finished 16th through 18th for Rosemount. Sophomore Taylor Heimerl was 22nd in 20:10.4. Seniors Lucy Jagoe and Avery Leppones were 28th and 49th.
The 2020 season would have marked a return to state for the Irish girls, who were 12th in last year’s Class AA meet.
Eastview had three runners in the top 10 at the Section 3AA meet, all of whom would have qualified for state. Ninth-grader Emily Percival finished sixth in 19:26.2 to lead the Lightning. Senior Miranda Kerndt finished ninth in 19:28.8 and seventh-grader Hadley Knight was 10th in 19:33.8.
Eagan junior Rina Aschemann was 11th individually in 19:33.9. Josie Seehafer and Ava Ligtenberg were 20th and 21st for the Wildcats, who were fifth in the Section 3AA team standings.
Burnsville junior Zoie Dundon was runner-up in the section meet in 18:58.6, trailing only Lillian Warmuth of East Ridge, who finished in 18:31.1. The Blaze were 19th in the team standings.
Apple Valley’s girls finished 13th in the Section 3AA meet. Emma Meyer was 53rd for the Eagles. Erica Stremski was 61st and Ceceilia Voss finished 71st.
