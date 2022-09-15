Eighth-ranked Irish could be primed for a run at SSC title
Rosemount’s players are learning about the art of the comeback.
The Irish volleyball team got on the state’s radar with a five-set victory over 2021 state Class 4A runner-up East Ridge on Sept. 1, a match where they dropped the first two sets before rallying to win.
On Monday, they defeated Prior Lake 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23 in the opening round of South Suburban Conference play, but not before falling behind in each of the three sets they eventually won. That included a 10-point deficit in Game 3.
It might have been a little too up and down for Rosemount coach Smoak Vitek’s taste, but in the South Suburban there’s probably more where that came from.
“We got better and better as the match went on,” Vitek said. “We kind of struggled with the ups and downs, which is not typical, but we are resilient. And I think that the kids play with a lot of confidence. They know they can come back from anything, which is a great characteristic of a team.”
Rosemount, ranked eighth in Class 4A, remained undefeated against Minnesota teams. The Irish are 8-3 overall, which includes a 2-2 record in a tournament in Iowa last weekend.
Rosemount lost to Lakeville South in five sets in an SSC match Wednesday, where the Cougars rallied from two sets down to win. Rosemount will go to the Farmington Invitational on Saturday, where the field includes defending Class 1A champion Mayer Lutheran.
The Irish are coming off a 20-10 season in 2021, but they graduated a number of seniors from that team. Some newer varsity players have had to learn on the fly this year and have shown the ability to handle what’s being thrown at them.
“It’s been very cool, especially with the new group coming in,” said Mya Cinnamo, a senior and one of three Rosemount captains. “We haven’t really had the greatest seasons in the past, but now we have an extra drive to want to be even better. And I know that’s one of our goals this year.”
In volleyball, the same programs tend to show up in the state rankings year after year. But there’s a little shift in the sport this fall, at least in the large-school class. Northfield shot to No. 1 in the Class 4A poll after defeating two-time defending state champion Wayzata in the semifinals of the Southwest Minnesota Challenge last weekend in Marshall (Northfield defeated third-ranked Lakeville North in the final). Rogers and Champlin Park also have shown up in the top 10.
One reason the gap between the marquee programs and everybody else is appearing to close is that teams like Rosemount are trying to change how they approach matches against top-ranked teams.
“Three or four years ago, after I had a really good group of girls graduating, we really started to kind of try and change our mentality,” Vitek said. “We had to approach every single one of our opponents the same way. We struggled to do that even last year. We made good gains, beating teams like Lakeville North, but then we played Eagan and stunk up the place.
“But I think the girls are starting to understand. If we go to play Hastings, we have to be as ready as if we were going to play Eagan.”
Setter Cassandra Gospodarek and libero Hanna Schoaf also are captains. “Some of our key players are back from last year, like Cassie (Gospodarek) and Liz (Udermann), but a lot of them are first-year varsity players,” Vitek said. “We did some leadership training over the summer, and I think that paid off. It helped us develop all the kids that we needed to develop to fill the holes that we needed to fill.”
The Irish, when on their game, can unleash a powerful attack with several threats at the net, including Cinnamo, Udermann and Reis Baune. On key points in the Prior Lake match, the Lakers found it difficult to defend against Rosemount’s hitting. On the final two points, Baune swatted the ball to the floor after a Prior Lake service return drifted over the net.
“Offense is our strongest point,” said Cinnamo, also a member of Rosemount’s 2022 state champion girls track and field team. “We’re trying to work on our serving and defense. I think once we’re confident in our serving, we won’t be stopped.”
The rest of the South Suburban will have something to say about that, but the Irish are looking forward to the challenge.
