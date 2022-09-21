Irish defeat Lakeville North, improve to 3-0
Being able to run against quality opponents was a big point of emphasis in Rosemount’s off-season preparation.
So far it’s gone well for the 3-0 Irish, but their rushing game will get a big-time test from their next two opponents. At 7 p.m. Thursday, Rosemount plays host to Eden Prairie (3-0), which is likely to ascend to No. 1 in the Class 6A rankings this week after defeating defending state champion Lakeville South 21-6. Then on Sept. 30, the Irish play at Lakeville South.
Rosemount rushed for 207 yards in a 28-7 victory at Lakeville North on Sept. 16, sealing the game with two touchdowns in the third quarter.
“We’re being more physical and that has to happen because our schedule is brutal,” Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann said. “Against the people we’re playing we’ve got to be able to run the ball and defend the run.”
Rosemount held the ball for seven minutes on its opening possession against Lakeville North (1-2), gaining most of its yards on the ground, before throwing an interception inside the red zone. But Irish defensive back Ty Hanson intercepted a first-down pass, giving the ball back to Rosemount at the North 33. Five rushing plays later, Jermaine Richardson reached the end zone on a 6-yard run.
A 14-play, 71-yard drive put the Irish up 14-7 in the second quarter. In the third, an 80-yard drive, all on the ground, made it 21-7. Then the Irish rolled out another weapon – senior defensive back and punt returner Chance Swansson, who brought back a kick 65 yards for his team’s final touchdown.
“I love to return the ball so anything I can catch, I think I can score on it,” said Swansson, who returned two punts for 115 yards. “Usually we have (the return) set up a certain way, but that one was a ‘safe’ call – just run loose, get the ball and see if you can return it.”
After falling behind, Lakeville North had to turn to the air to try to catch up. Sophomore quarterback Riley Grossman passed for 151 yards and Sam Nolan had five catches for 105 yards. Grossman threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Nolan that tied the game early in the second quarter.
Lakeville North rushed for 94 yards, and Erdmann said the Rosemount coaches were pleased with their defense’s effort.
“For us, everything starts with being able to shut down the run,” Erdmann said. “Then, (Grossman) is a pretty athletic dude back there and we have to try to keep him contained in the pocket because once he gets outside and has the run-pass option, it becomes tough on our DBs (defensive backs) and linebackers.”
Swansson also was impressed with the Irish’s defensive performance. Rosemount has held its first three opponents to one touchdown each.
Against North, “we added some stuff and I think we did well with it,” Swansson said. “Our DBs played well and we put in an extra D-lineman on some of their formations.”
Jackson Ganser (90 yards) and Will Priest (73 yards) led the Irish in rushing. Each also had one touchdown.
Sam Ripplinger gained 66 rushing yards for Lakeville North, which plays at unbeaten Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Friday.
Rosemount’s players likely were cautioned about looking ahead to Eden Prairie while they were preparing for Lakeville North. But now that the Eagles are next on the schedule, the hype level is rising.
“We’re excited for that matchup,” Swansson said. “Two 3-0 teams at our place, it should be a lot of fun.”
