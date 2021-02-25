Rosemount’s Ratzlaff is Mr. Football

He’s 2nd Irish player to receive the award
Rosemount senior Jake Ratzlaff this week added Mr. Football to his collection of postseason awards.
The University of Wisconsin-bound player was announced as the winner Sunday during a virtual Mr. Football Award banquet. He is the second player from Rosemount High School and the fourth from a Dakota County school to win the award since it was established in 2004. Other local winners include Wade Sullivan of Lakeville North (2016), Zach Vraa of Rosemount (2009) and Varmah Sonie of Apple Valley (2008).
Ratzlaff led Rosemount to a 6-0 season and was a cornerstone of a defense Rosemount’s coaches believed was the best in Class 6A. In just six games in the 2020 season Ratzlaff had 70 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions. He also was a factor on offense (10 receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns) and special teams (three blocked punts).
In addition to Mr. Football, Ratzlaff was the Associated Press Player of the Year, Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year and Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year.
In a four-year varsity career at Rosemount, Ratzlaff had 261.5 tackles, plus 33 receptions for 714 yards and eight touchdowns.
Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann has called Ratzlaff the best player he ever worked with. Ratzlaff started on the Irish defense as a linebacker before being moved to safety for his final two seasons.
“People started running away from his side when he was a sophomore so we moved him in the middle of the field and he just flourished,” Erdmann said. “We have never had a defensive player make it to the 100-tackle mark (for his career) and he shattered it.”
Ratzlaff is projected to play outside linebacker at Wisconsin, which also has Lakeville South offensive tackle Riley Mahlman as part of its 2020-21 recruiting class.
“I went to one of their games against Michigan, and Wisconsin won pretty big,” Ratzlaff said in December. “It was an incredible place to be. Minnesota and Iowa would have been great choices too, but Wisconsin was the place I pictured myself playing.”
Much of Ratzlaff’s initial recruiting interest was in hockey, and he at one time verbally committed to play that sport at Minnesota. But as he developed as a football player Division I schools took interest. Ratzlaff said once he started receiving offers from Big Ten Conference programs in his junior year he began to favor playing football in college.
Ratzlaff was one of 10 finalists for the Mr. Football Award. The only other finalist from a Class 6A school was Totino-Grace offensive lineman Joe Alt. St. Thomas Academy defensive lineman Garrison Solliday was another finalist.
