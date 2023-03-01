Eagan regains boys swim and dive title
Rosemount sophomore Lucas Gerten prepared for defending his state diving championship by shattering several records at the Section 3AA meet.
He scored 529.80 points over 11 dives during the Feb. 25 section meet at Dakota Hills Middle School in Eagan (the diving competition was delayed two days because of last week’s snowstorm). Gerten, who is undefeated this season, broke his own school record, set a pool record and bettered the previous section record by almost 40 points. His total also was more than 100 points higher than his winning score at the 2022 state Class AA meet.
Three Eagan divers – Owen Kipp, Stone Larson and Jacob Campbell – will join Gerten after the state meet after qualifying through Section 3AA. The top four divers in each section advance to state.
Class AA diving preliminaries are 6 p.m. Thursday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota. Each qualifier will do eight dives during preliminary and semifinal rounds. The top 16 advance to the finals at 6 p.m. Saturday, where they will do three more dives.
Gerten won last year’s state championship by one point over St. Paul Highland Park senior Tanner Zeise. Kipp, a junior, is looking for another podium finish after placing seventh last year and earning All-State recognition.
Section 3AA swimming
The worst of the snowstorm hit the evening of Feb. 22, when Class 3AA swimming preliminaries were scheduled at Bluewater Aquatic Center in Apple Valley. When the snowflakes settled, the meet had to be rearranged. Instead of the traditional format of preliminaries on Wednesday and finals on Friday, swimmers gathered for a one-session timed finals meet Feb. 24 at Bluewater.
The delay appeared not to bother Eagan, which regained the Section 3AA team championship it lost to East Ridge last year. The section team title is Eagan’s ninth in 10 years.
Although the Wildcats didn’t win an event in the Section 3AA meet, they got big points in diving with three of the top four finishers. They also scored consistently across the board in swimming.
Junior Miguel San Jose advanced by finishing second in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 47.00 seconds. He will swim in the Class AA preliminaries at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Wildcats’ 200-yard freestyle relay of Derek Bang’O, Braden Hegenbarth, Alex Bang’O and Thomas Kehler will compete at state. They were second to East Ridge in the Section 3AA meet in 1:28.74, which makes them the No. 10 seed at state.
East Ridge won seven of the 11 swimming events in the Section 3AA meet but finished second to Eagan in the team standings. Rosemount took third, two points behind East Ridge. The Irish won four events and have state qualifiers in eight.
Matthew Warweg, Quinlan Schroeder, Spencer Rudd and Josh Sikorski were section champions in the 200 medley relay in 1:37.90, which is ninth best among the state meet qualifiers. Warweg, a senior, won the 100 backstroke in 52.59 seconds, making him the eighth seed in the state preliminaries. Schroeder, a junior, won the 100 breaststroke in 57.95, a time that ranks sixth among state qualifiers.
The Irish’s Sullivan Labno advanced to state in two events. He was second in the 200 individual medley 1:57.86 and second in the 500 freestyle in 4:55.63. Sikorski was second in the 100 freestyle in 48.46.
The Rosemount team of Sawyer Smith, Warweg, Sikorski and Labno will swim at state in the 400 freestyle relay after finishing second in the Section 3AA meet in 3:15.23.
