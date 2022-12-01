Irish were dominant in state playoffs
This weekend, 14 Minnesota high school football teams including Rosemount will be treated to bright lights, TV coverage and pristine field conditions during the Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.
None of those perks were present in 1981 when Rosemount defeated Moorhead 40-14 for the championship in the state’s large-school class, called Class AA at the time. It was the last year the finals were held outdoors before they moved inside to the Metrodome. The state football championship games have been held inside every year since with the exception of 2014 and 2015, when they were at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus while U.S. Bank Stadium was being built.
The 1981 Class AA title game might have been the strongest argument possible for playing football indoors in Minnesota in November. A smorgasbord of weather made a mess of the field at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis and rendered traditional cleated football shoes useless.
“We played St. Paul Johnson in the semifinals the week before and the weather couldn’t have been better,” said Brett Sadek, who was Rosemount’s starting quarterback in his junior year. “I think the temperature was in the 50s. Two days before the championship game, we had 12 inches of snow.
“My dad (Bob Sadek, Rosemount’s head coach) told us the city sent out a road grader to scrape the snow off the field, but it took off a lot of the grass, too. Then it got cold and the field froze. We had to bring tennis shoes, or shoes without cleats. I wore a pair of artificial turf shoes and I remember our fullback wore broomball shoes.”
Moorhead had a difficult time adapting to the tricky footing but led 7-6 in the third quarter after a 61-yard touchdown pass. Rosemount then scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions. Irish running back Mark Tousignant gained 133 yards, his third consecutive state playoff game with more than 100. Sadek passed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for two more.
Rosemount, which also won the Missota Conference championship, finished 12-1.
“We had a lot of speed, and our offensive and defensive lines were really good,” Sadek said. “We also had experience, even though some of us were underclassmen. I played as a freshman and a lot of our guys played as sophomores.”
The Irish were 8-1 in the regular season. In the state playoffs, they defeated Minneapolis Washburn 37-9 and St. Paul Johnson 34-14 to reach the championship game.
They went into the 1982 season favored to repeat as state champions. “We ended up playing Bloomington Kennedy (in the quarterfinals),” Sadek said. “We were undefeated, but Kennedy played a really good game and we lost something like 24-20.
“It would have been a lot of fun to play in the state championship game in the Metrodome.”
Sadek went on to play quarterback at the University of Minnesota, as his father had. After graduation, he returned to District 196 as a physical education teacher. He’s currently at Thomas Lake Elementary School in Eagan.
He’s coached baseball and football at multiple schools in the district and is a longtime coach of the Dakota United PI Division adapted floor hockey team, which is defending state champion.
Sadek, a Lakeville resident who had a son and daughter go on to play Division I college hockey, was an assistant coach in the Apple Valley and Rosemount football programs. He stepped aside from his duties with the Irish a couple of years ago, ending a 33-year run as a three-season coach. Although he’s now coaching floor hockey only, he has kept up with what is happening in the Rosemount football program. After playing for Rosemount’s state championship team in the 1980s and witnessing the football program’s rebirth in the 2000s, he remains invested.
“The players who are seniors now, I coached when they were ninth-graders,” Sadek said. “We had a good season, we went 6-2 or 7-1. You could see then there were some really good players in that group.”
Rosemount’s 1981 football team held a 40-year reunion last year. Players from that team are planning a gathering at the Off the Rails Public House near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, before the 2022 team takes on Maple Grove for the Class 6A championship at 7 p.m.
Earlier this week, Sadek said he was trying to rearrange his schedule to attend the Prep Bowl. “From what I know about both teams, it should be a really good game,” he said.
