Rosemount running game breaks loose in playoff victory

Rosemount running back Will Priest tries to break a tackle in the first half of a Class 6A football second-round playoff game against Wayzata on Nov. 4. Priest rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns in the Irish's 42-14 victory.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Will Priest rushes for 4 TDs against Wayzata

Rosemount has been not just winning in the Class 6A football playoffs, but dominating.

