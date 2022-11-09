Rosemount running game breaks loose in playoff victory

Will Priest rushes for 4 TDs against Wayzata
Rosemount has been not just winning in the Class 6A football playoffs, but dominating.
The Irish outscored their first two postseason opponents 99-14, including a 42-14 victory over Wayzata in the second round Nov. 4. Second-round winners are recognized as section champions and state tournament qualifiers, meaning Rosemount is headed to the state quarterfinals for the 12th time overall and the first time since 2019.
Rosemount (10-0) will play Centennial (8-2) in the Class 6A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Stillwater High School.
Wayzata (5-5) was tied with Rosemount 14-14 at halftime of the second-round game at Irish Stadium but couldn’t overcome the Irish’s knack for making big plays.
Rosemount running back Will Priest had just nine carries but scored on almost half of them. He finished with 238 yards and four touchdowns, with all of the scores coming on carries of 40 to 71 yards. Quarterback Landon Danner scored on two 1-yard runs, with his second touchdown putting the Irish ahead to stay in the third quarter.
Jermaine Richardson had 92 yards on just six carries as Rosemount gained 402 yards on the ground and averaged 11.8 yards per carry. Richardson had a 77-yard run in the second quarter, reaching the Wayzata 3-yard line and setting up Danner’s first touchdown.
Wayzata ran 29 more plays than Rosemount and had the ball about 14 more minutes, but it was a game where possession statistics meant little. The Trojans took their only lead 1 minute, 35 seconds into the game when Alex Hart returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown.
Linebacker Kade Gilbertson made eight tackles to lead the Rosemount defense. Will Peroutka and Abid Alam had seven tackles each.
Rosemount remained one of two unbeaten teams in Class 6A. The other, Maple Grove, defeated Forest Lake 54-21 last week and will face East Ridge (7-3) in a quarterfinal game Friday at Chanhassen High School.
The other quarterfinal games are Eden Prairie against Shakopee on Thursday at Park Center High School and Lakeville South against Stillwater on Friday at Eden Prairie High School.
The Rosemount-Centennial winner plays Eden Prairie or Shakopee in the Class 6A semifinals Nov. 18 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The championship game is Dec. 2, also at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Centennial defeated Park of Cottage Grove 41-24 and Edina 14-7 in the first two rounds of the Class 6A playoffs. The Cougars’ two regular-season losses were to teams still alive in the postseason – Maple Grove and Stillwater. They have been in seven games that were decided by seven points or fewer; four of their victories were by four points or fewer.
Like Rosemount, Centennial gains most of its yardage on the ground. The Cougars have rushed for about 2,200 yards, more than 75 percent of their total offense.
